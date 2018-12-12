Listen Live
College
Georgia football podcast: 5-star RB Trey Sanders shows UGA more social media love
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga-trey sanders

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 844 (Dec. 12, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what 5-star running back Trey Sanders said about UGA on Instagram.

Beginning of the show: 5-star running back Trey Sanders wrote a positive message about Georgia on his Instagram feed this week. I’ll share more details about that on today’s show and discuss the latest on 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

10-minute mark: I’ll explain why the national media might be missing the mark with its latest assessment of the competition between UGA quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Mike’s thoughts on Fromm and Fields
  • A preview of the Sugar Bowl
  • And the latest on the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a new defensive coordinator

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including news regarding a couple LSU stars’ plans for whether they’ll play in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl, reports regarding Alabama’s plans to promote quarterbacks coach Dan Enos to offensive coordinator, and reaction to Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo leaving for the same job at North Carolina.

40-minute mark: I address former Auburn tight end Jalen Harris’ proclamation that he’s considering a UGA transfer.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

The post Georgia football podcast: 5-star RB Trey Sanders shows UGA more social media love appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Lawmaker arrested for child cruelty says he spanked daughter
    Lawmaker arrested for child cruelty says he spanked daughter
    A California lawmaker arrested on suspicion of child cruelty said Wednesday the allegation stemmed from spanking his 7-year-old daughter. Democratic Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula said he spanked his daughter Sunday night and it's a punishment tool he rarely uses, the Fresno Bee newspaper reported . He said he has no plans to resign. 'Everyone who knows us in the community and has seen us in the community knows that I'm a loving father,' Arambula said while standing next to his wife, Elizabeth. 'I care about my daughters deeply. And I'm just going through a process and trying the best I can to be a husband and father who's putting us back together again.' Arambula is a former emergency room doctor who was elected in 2016 to represents parts of Fresno County. He has three daughters, ages 3, 6 and 7. He was arrested Monday after officials at Dailey Elementary Charter School reported a child with an injury, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said. Arambula said he believes his daughter went to school angry and told a teacher about what had happened. He thanked the school, child protective services and the police for doing their jobs. Arambula was released shortly after his arrest and has not been formally charged. His daughters stayed with his parents for two nights until child protective services said they could go back home Wednesday, the newspaper reported. 'There's a process to be played out, and this process played out, and they determined that the kids should go back home,' Arambula said. 'I'm excited about that. But we have a job and a responsibility to continue to be good parents, and that's what I want to work on and will strive to do.' Authorities will check in on the Arambulas in 30 days and suggested the family seek therapy, he said. Arambula's arrest was for a misdemeanor not a felony because the injury did not require medical attention, Dyer said, according to the Bee. Spanking a child is generally legal if it's in a fleshy area such as the buttocks but not if it's in a place likely to cause injury like the face, he said. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon hasn't commented on the arrest. ___ Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com
  • Disney World worker fired after stealing thousands, deputies say
    Disney World worker fired after stealing thousands, deputies say
    A Walt Disney World hotel worker was arrested Monday after stealing almost $49,000 in 2016, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news  Between April 2016 and December 2016, Jamaica Hall, 31, of Kissimmee, issued fraudulent credit card refunds to hotel guests, which he transferred to his checking account, investigators said. >> Related: Disney employee accused of recording co-worker in bathroom, deputies say Deputies said Hall worked as a front desk concierge host at multiple Walt Disney World hotels. No hotel guests were affected by the $48,531 in fraudulent refunds, investigators said. >> Related: 15 Disney guests treated after bus crash in Epcot auto plaza, officials say Deputies said Hall admitted to stealing the money and was fired.  He was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of grand theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bail
  • 3 people trapped in West Virginia coal mine found alive 
    3 people trapped in West Virginia coal mine found alive 
    Three missing people have been found alive in an abandoned coal mine in West Virginia, according to numerous media reports. >> Read more trending news  Erica Treadway, 31, Kayla Williams and Cody Beverly, 21, went missing four days ago after entering the Rock House Powellton Mine in Raleigh County, WHSV-TV reported.  A fourth person, identified as Eddie Williams, 43, managed to make his way out of the mine on his own Monday night, according to WSAZ-TV. A spokeswoman with the West Virginia Department of Commerce told WHSV that rescue operations were underway Wednesday evening and that all three people were expected to need medical treatment after they were rescued. >> Related: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued from Thai cave It’s still unknown why the group went into the mine to begin with. Sheriff official said entering an abandoned mine in the state is illegal.   
  • Hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri reveals plans for Super Bowl week concert series
    Hip-hop legend Jermaine Dupri reveals plans for Super Bowl week concert series
    Super Bowl 53 is exactly 53 days away, but it's not just the big game that's going to draw thousands of people to Atlanta. Centennial Olympic Park will host a music festival that will last for days, and there's a little bit of something for everybody. Atlanta native and hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri is in charge of planning the music and the free shows will appeal to everyone. 'Atlanta is going to be lit,' Dupri said. 'It's a very heavy hip-hop city that we have in Atlanta but this a family event and I want everyone to understand that.'  Organizers are putting together six days of Super Bowl Live events leading up to the big game. They're promising everything from hip-hop to country to EDM but every artist has to be from metro Atlanta. As excitement for the big game grows, organizers explain their plans to highlight Atlanta and their message for residents, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  TRENDING STORIES: Earthquake, 3 aftershocks rattle Georgia; more possible later today Nearly 100 Amazon packages dumped on the side of the road 10 things to know about earthquake that rattled Georgia
  • WATCH: Killer whales surround woman, swim with her off coast of New Zealand
    WATCH: Killer whales surround woman, swim with her off coast of New Zealand
    Drone video captured an unusual incident off the coast of New Zealand on Monday.  >> Read more trending news  A group of three killer whales seemed to make a lone female swimmer part of their pod, swimming with her in the waters off Coromondel at Hahei Beach, New Zealand’s 1 News reported.  The video shows the orcas playfully splashing alongside the swimmer and almost nipping at her toes. Judie Johnson said at first, she was frightened when she saw the whales under her and quickly swam back to shore. 'I was also thinking they eat seals, and I’m in a black wetsuit,' Johnson told 1 News. Then she said she decided to return to the water to complete a training swim, and the whales -- an adult, a juvenile and a calf -- returned to swim with her. Johnson said her fear quickly disappeared after she gazed into the largest orca’s huge eyes. 'It was so different to anything that’s happened to me before, and I thought, no, this is a life-changing experience,” Johnson said. >> Related: LISTEN: Talking killer whale verifies orcas’ ability to mimic human sounds She told 1 News, 'They were as interested and curious about me as I was about them.” An orca expert told the news station that killer whales are “just big dolphins with a fancy paint job,” and in fact are the largest members of the dolphin family. Killer whales are carnivores and eat sea lions, seals and sometime other whales, but according to National Geographic, they are not known to attack humans, and at least one whale website said there’s never been a report of an orca in the wild eating a human.
  • Pilot seriously injured after military jet crash off Hawaii
    Pilot seriously injured after military jet crash off Hawaii
    A Hawaii Air National Guard civilian contractor was in serious condition Wednesday after his plane crashed off the coast of Honolulu during a military exercise, authorities said. The pilot of the Hawker Hunter jet ejected safely from the plane, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a statement. He was initially rescued by a private sailboat and then transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard. Honolulu Emergency Services spokesman Dustin Malama said the 47-year-old appeared to have traumatic injuries and was taken to a hospital. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said a Hawker Hunter jet went down in the ocean around 2:25 p.m. after taking off from Honolulu's airport. The pilot was rescued about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of Oahu near Honolulu's Sand Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The pilot had been participating in a military exercise called Sentry Aloha, which was temporarily suspended after the crash. The Hawaii Air National Guard was hosting the exercise, which involved about 800 personnel and 30 aircraft from nine states. The cause of the crash was under investigation, the military said. Departing flights from the Honolulu airport were held as a precaution for about 20 minutes, said Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation. The Hawker Hunter is a British jet developed in the late 1940s and early 1950s, said the website of defense contractor BAE Systems. Initially, a single-seat version was used as a maneuverable fighter aircraft. It was later used as both a fighter and bomber and for reconnaissance missions. The British navy and air force continued to use a two-seat version into the early 1990s. Britain exported the plane, and it was also used by the air forces of 21 other nations.
