On episode No. 844 (Dec. 12, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what 5-star running back Trey Sanders said about UGA on Instagram.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star RB Trey Sanders shows UGA more social media love

Beginning of the show: 5-star running back Trey Sanders wrote a positive message about Georgia on his Instagram feed this week. I’ll share more details about that on today’s show and discuss the latest on 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

10-minute mark: I’ll explain why the national media might be missing the mark with its latest assessment of the competition between UGA quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Mike’s thoughts on Fromm and Fields

A preview of the Sugar Bowl

And the latest on the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a new defensive coordinator

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including news regarding a couple LSU stars’ plans for whether they’ll play in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl, reports regarding Alabama’s plans to promote quarterbacks coach Dan Enos to offensive coordinator, and reaction to Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo leaving for the same job at North Carolina.

40-minute mark: I address former Auburn tight end Jalen Harris’ proclamation that he’s considering a UGA transfer.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.



