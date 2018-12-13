Listen Live
cloudy-day
50°
H 54
L 37

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
50°
Mostly Cloudy
H 54° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    50°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 54° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    54°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 54° L 37°
  • rain-day
    54°
    Tomorrow
    Rain. H 54° L 45°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood apparently likes what he’s seen from UGA’s offense
Close

Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood apparently likes what he’s seen from UGA’s offense

Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood apparently likes what he’s seen from UGA’s offense

Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood apparently likes what he’s seen from UGA’s offense

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-jadon haselwood-uga

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 845 (Dec. 13, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood apparently likes what he’s seen from UGA’s offense

Beginning of the show: 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood seemed more confident in Georgia’s ability to use his talents well in recent comments to DawgNation. I’ll discuss more about that topic on today’s show and share an excerpt of an interesting statement from 4-star linebacker — and UGA commit — Trezmen Marshall.

10-minute mark: I’ll look back on UGA’s last game vs. Texas in the 1984 Cotton Bowl and the process the Bulldogs went through to get into that bowl game with the Longhorns.

15-minute mark: Legendary former UGA coach Vince Dooley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Coach Dooley’s memories of UGA’s last game vs. Texas
  • His impressions of UGA coach Kirby Smart’s first three seasons on the job
  • Coach Dooley’s upcoming enshrinement in the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame
  • and a preview of Thursday’s book signing at the Kroger in Dalton

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the likelihood of Playoff expansion, the impact Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s departure for Temple could have on 4-star defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, an Alabama offensive lineman’s decision to transfer and a former SEC wide receiver who might’ve used some UGA criticism as a springboard to a broadcasting job.

35-minute mark: CaneSport’s Matt Shodell joins the show to explain what Miami’s pitch is for Haselwood and Stevenson.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

The post Georgia football podcast: 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood apparently likes what he’s seen from UGA’s offense appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Nancy Wilson, legendary jazz singer, Grammy winner, dead at 81
    Nancy Wilson, legendary jazz singer, Grammy winner, dead at 81
    Nancy Wilson, a three-time Grammy-winning 'song stylist' who excelled as a jazz and pop singer,  died Thursday, her manager told The Associated Press. She was 81. >> Read more trending news  Wilson died after a long illness at her home in Pioneertown, California, to Devra Hall Levy, her manager and publicist, said late Thursday. Wilson put 11 songs into Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart during her career, according to IMDb. Her 1964 song, “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” rose to No. 11 on the charts. From March 1964 and June 1965, Wilson placed four albums in Billboard’s Top LP charts. >> Photos: Notable deaths of 2018 Wilson won her first Grammy Award in 1965 for best R&B recording for her album, “How Glad I Am,” according to IMBd. She also won Grammys for her albums “R.S.V.P. (Rare Songs, Very Personal) in 2005, and “Turned to Blue” in 2007. She retired from live performances in 2011. Wilson was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Chillicothe, Ohio, according to IMDb. In addition to her singing career, Wilson appeared on radio, television and film. Her credits include “Hawaii Five-O” and “Police Story,” and she hosted NPR’s “Jazz Profiles” for many years, according to the AP.  Wilson was active in the civil rights movement and participated in the 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, according to the AP. She received an NAACP Image Award in 1998, according to IMBd.
  • As sentencing looms, Flynn is upbeat, has adoring fans
    As sentencing looms, Flynn is upbeat, has adoring fans
    Days away from being sentenced in the Russia probe, former national security adviser Michael Flynn is not exactly hiding his face in shame. People close to him tell The Associated Press that as the possibility of prison looms, Flynn is relaxed and hopeful, eager to get through Tuesday's sentencing and move forward. He'll be the first official in President Donald Trump's administration to be sentenced in the case. Flynn has been having fun with his old high school gang, going out on the town to see an Elton John concert and watch the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics play, friends tell the AP. Random people approach him in public with hugs, handshakes and requests for photos. His supporters plan to rally outside the courthouse the day of his sentencing, and a lucrative consulting gig could await him. The retired three-star general pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States during Trump's White House transition. In a filing this week, his lawyers highlighted Flynn's long and distinguished military service and extensive cooperation with prosecutors in asking that he be sentenced to probation and community service, rather than prison. The special counsel investigating whether Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign coordinated with Russia has said Flynn was so helpful that he was entitled to avoid time behind bars, even though sentencing guidelines recommend up to six months in prison. Despite the extensive cooperation, Flynn has not drawn any of the vitriol that Trump has hurled at those who have turned on him — most notably his former fixer Michael Cohen. The president on Thursday called Flynn a 'great person.' Flynn has given 19 interviews to prosecutors, five of those before he pleaded guilty, according to his filing. His lawyers said he turned over thousands of documents, and the special counsel's office has said that he has also aided a criminal investigation they haven't yet revealed. While Flynn's lawyers acknowledged he had made a 'serious error in judgment' and 'shown true contrition,' he has an extended group of supporters who believe he's an American hero being unjustly prosecuted because of his association with Trump. Tuesday's filing added fuel to that idea. His lawyers detailed his FBI interview, including that agents did not warn him in advance that it was a crime to lie to the FBI, and suggested Flynn was discouraged from bringing a lawyer into the meeting. Members of Flynn's family and friends tweeted this week that he had been entrapped, set up or ambushed by the FBI. His son, Michael Flynn Jr., complained of a double standard with Democrat Hillary Clinton because she had lawyers in her FBI interview. Trump on Thursday tweeted that the special counsel gave Flynn 'a great deal because they were embarrassed by the way he was treated.' 'They want to scare everybody into making up stories that are not true by catching them in the smallest of misstatements. Sad!' Trump wrote. In the time since he left the White House just weeks after Trump's inauguration, Flynn has moved back to Middletown, Rhode Island, where he and his wife, Lori, grew up and where they have a deep social network. Thomas A. Heaney Jr., a retired Army colonel who has been friends with Flynn since they were 9 years old, said they have been out more than a dozen times in Rhode Island and elsewhere when Flynn has been recognized by people on the street. 'Every single circumstance I've been witness to, people are in support of him, and they voice that opinion to him when they see him. And they are upset about the way he's been treated. That's the general theme each and every time,' Heaney told the AP. Flynn has remained mostly out of the public eye since his guilty plea, with occasional public appearances in front of friendly audiences. The closest he's gotten to commenting on his case was in a campaign appearance for an ultimately unsuccessful Republican congressional candidate in California earlier this year, telling the crowd he wasn't there 'to complain about who has done me wrong or how unfair I've been treated or how unfair the entire process has been.' Several supporters who came together in a private group chat on Twitter plan to rally outside the federal courthouse when he is sentenced, according to organizer Pasquale Scopelliti. Flynn wrote a foreword to Scopelliti's self-published book, 'America First: The MAGA Manifesto,' earlier this year. He said Flynn was not involved in the rally. Scopelliti said they hope to counteract Flynn detractors who they expect will be shouting 'Lock him up!' — a reference to Flynn's anti-Clinton 'Lock her up!' chant during the 2016 Republican National Convention. 'He is our hero, absolutely,' Scopelliti said. The 'hero' label puzzles U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat and former federal prosecutor, who said Flynn committed a serious crime of lying to the FBI about a national security matter while in the White House and serving as national security adviser. He said Flynn may be benefiting from Trump's labeling of the special counsel investigation as a 'witch hunt' and 'hoax.' 'I think that's part of a political campaign designed to discredit the special counsel, but some people do believe it,' Whitehouse said. As for what's next for Flynn, those close to him said he has a number of options, including consulting or writing a book. Over the summer, a firm headed by lobbyists who recently represented the government of Qatar announced Flynn was coming to work there. Flynn's attorneys quickly said he hadn't joined Stonington Global. As of Thursday, its website still listed Flynn as joining it as director of global strategy. The company didn't respond to requests for comment. 'His Rolodex has got to be amazing,' longtime friend Rocky Kempenaar said. 'I just know he's not done. I don't know what he's got up his sleeve. He loves our country, he just wants to give and give and give.' Among Flynn's fans is former Trump national security aide Sebastian Gorka, who worked with Flynn in the White House. He floated another idea on Twitter and Fox News this week: that Trump should bring on Flynn as his new chief of staff.
  • Trump's search for a new chief of staff has reality TV feel
    Trump's search for a new chief of staff has reality TV feel
    Serious contenders are hiding from view. Celebrity hangers-on are applying via Twitter. Fresh names circulate practically on the hour. And the man in charge is stoking much of the confusion. President Donald Trump's hunt for a new chief of staff has taken on the feel of a reality TV show. No leading name has emerged in the days since Trump's preferred candidate to replace John Kelly bowed out. But the void has quickly filled with drama. British journalist Piers Morgan suggested he would be a good fit in an op-ed for 'The Daily Mail,' while former major league slugger Jose Canseco tweeted his interest to Trump. Speculation has swirled around an array of Trump associates, prompting some to distance themselves from the job. When former House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited the White House this week, he insisted it was merely to see the Christmas decorations. Trump met Thursday with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to discuss the job, according to a person familiar with the meeting who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The chaotic process is hardly a novelty for the Trump administration, which has struggled with high staff turnover and attracting top talent, but it underscored the tumult of Trump's Washington. In past administrations, chief of staff was a sought-after job, typically awarded after a careful process. Now, many view the job as a risky proposition, given Trump's propensity for disorder and his resistance to being managed. For his part, Trump insisted Thursday that the process is moving along. 'We're interviewing people now for chief of staff,' he said, adding that the short list is now 'five people. Really good ones. Terrific people. Mostly well-known, but terrific people.' Trump himself likes to feed the drama, dropping hints about the number of candidates in the running and bantering with journalists about who wants the job. The erratic search recalled the transition period before Trump took office, when prospective aides and television personalities paraded before a pack of journalists in the lobby of Trump Tower. Author Chris Whipple, an expert on chiefs of staff, called the search process 'sad to watch.' 'In his first two years, Trump devalued the position by failing to empower anyone to perform the job, and now he's turned the search for a replacement into a reality show,' said Whipple, author of 'The Gatekeepers,' a book on the subject. 'The only thing more broken and dysfunctional than the White House itself seems to be the search for the new White House chief of staff.' The president's hunt for a new chief reverted to square one over the weekend when Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, took himself out of the running and decided that he would instead leave the White House. The announcement surprised even senior staffers who believed that Ayers' ascension was a done deal. Trump then turned to a list of other candidates that was said to include Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Other possible options mentioned were U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, though both signaled they were happy in their current roles. By Wednesday, Meadows was out of the running, with the White House saying Trump thinks he is needed in Congress. Throughout the week, a number of other names were floated, including former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, White House communications director Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. It was not clear how many of those options were being taken seriously. The breadth of speculation provided on-camera time for many to discuss the speculation. Bossie called it 'humbling' to be considered while acknowledging that he did not know if it was a serious list of names. Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum said on CNN that he would decline the job if offered, though it was never clear he was a serious contender. Sanders responded Thursday to speculation that Trump's aide and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, could be up for the job, saying that she was 'not aware that he's under consideration.' But she appeared to leave some wiggle room, adding, 'He will be great in any role that the president chooses to put him in.' According to a person familiar with the matter, people have been reaching out to the president to suggest the idea, but Kushner believes that he can serve the president best in his current role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal discussions. A time frame for a decision remained uncertain, with some speculation about the possibility of two people taking over the responsibilities of the chief of staff. And Trump made clear in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that he was still soliciting advice. 'Well, I want somebody that's strong, but I want somebody that thinks like I do. It's my vision — it is my vision, after all,' Trump said. 'At the same time, I'm open to ideas.' ___ Lemire reported from Amtrak Train No. 2153. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
  • Senate rebukes Trump, Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi, Yemen war
    Senate rebukes Trump, Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi, Yemen war
    In back-to-back votes against Saudi Arabia, the Senate delivered an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump's response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and signaled new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally. Although the resolutions are largely symbolic — because it's unclear if they will be considered by the House — passage Thursday showed senators seeking to assert oversight of Trump administration foreign policy and the relationship with Saudi Arabia. It also marked the collapse of the Trump administration's effort in the Senate to contain fallout from the gruesome killing. One measure recommended that the U.S. end its assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen. The other put the blame for the death of Khashoggi squarely on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Both had been vigorously opposed by the Trump administration, threated with potential presidential veto, and top brass was on Capitol Hill ahead of voting to prevent further action in the House. 'The current relationship with Saudi Arabia is not working,' said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who opposed the Yemen resolution but called the crown prince 'so toxic, so tainted, so flawed' after the Khashoggi's killing that 'you're never going to have a relationship with the United States Senate unless things change.' The bipartisan votes came two months after the Saudi journalist's slaying at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and after Trump persistently equivocated over who was responsible. U.S. intelligence officials concluded that bin Salman must have at least known of the plot, but Trump has repeatedly praised the kingdom. Senators made clear where they put the blame. The resolution, passed by unanimous agreement, says the Senate believes the crown prince is 'responsible for the murder' and calls for the Saudi Arabian government to 'ensure appropriate accountability.' Senators voted 56-41 to recommend that the U.S. stop supporting the war in Yemen, a direct affront to the administration's war powers abilities. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who co-sponsored the Yemen resolution with Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, called passage a 'historic moment.' Lee said Khashoggi's death focused attention 'on the fact that we have been led into this civil war in Yemen half a world away' and 'we've done so following the lead' of Saudi Arabia. 'What the Khashoggi event did was to demonstrate, hey, maybe this isn't a regime that we should just be following that eagerly into battle,' Lee said. As Senate approval loomed, the administration dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to the House to make the case against the resolutions and warn of damage they could do to the U.S.-Saudi relationship. A congressional aide and an administration official said their appearance was aimed at stopping any House action on the resolutions. Pompeo and Mattis had made a similar entreaty to the Senate late last month. But it was roundly panned by senators angered by the secretaries' refusal to accept a CIA determination that assessed the crown prince had ordered Khashoggi's murder. CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed House leaders Wednesday on the Khashoggi slaying. The journalist, who had lived in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime. He was killed in what U.S. officials have described as an elaborate plot as he visited the consulate for marriage paperwork. Saudi prosecutors have said a 15-man team sent to Istanbul killed Khashoggi and then dismembered his body, which has not been found. Those findings came after Saudi authorities spent weeks denying Khashoggi had been killed in the consulate. Trump has been reluctant to condemn the crown prince. He said the United States 'intends to remain a steadfast partner' of the country, touted Saudi arms deals worth billions of dollars to the U.S. and thanked the Saudis for plunging oil prices. But Graham and Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, have rejected Trump's economic arguments. They are setting the stage for legislation next year that goes further in halting arms sales and taking other measures. Menendez says economic concerns do not overpower human rights and the U.S. must send a 'global message that killing with impunity' will not be tolerated. Frustration with the crown prince and the White House prompted several Republicans to support the Yemen resolution. Seven Republicans and all Democrats voted for it. Some already had concerns about the war, which human rights groups say is wreaking havoc on the country and subjecting civilians, many of them children, to deadly disease and indiscriminate bombing. The resolution condemning Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi's slaying was from Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Both Republicans opposed the Yemen resolution and voted against it. McConnell said senators have grave concerns about Khashoggi's killing, but 'we also want to preserve a 70-year partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and we want to ensure it continues to serve American interests and stabilizes a dangerous and critical region.' But McConnell encouraged passage of the Khashoggi resolution and said it provided 'a clear and unambiguous message about how we feel about what happened to this journalist.' The Senate debate came as the United Nations secretary general on Thursday announced that Yemen's warring sides have agreed to a province-wide cease-fire and withdrawal of troops in Hodeida, a contested Red Sea port city. The agreement came during peace talks in Sweden. The brutal four-year-old civil war pits the internationally recognized Yemeni government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Iran-backed rebels known as Houthis. ___ Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.
  • Death row executions remain near historic lows in 2018
    Death row executions remain near historic lows in 2018
    Three states resumed executions of death row inmates in 2018 after long breaks, but nationwide, executions remained near historic lows this year, according to an annual report on the death penalty released Friday. The report by the District of Columbia-based Death Penalty Information Center says 25 executions were carried out in 2018, the fourth consecutive year in which there have been fewer than 30 executions nationwide. Since the death penalty was re-instated in the United States in 1976, the number of executions peaked in 1999 with 98. They were at their lowest in 2016 with 20, according to center statistics. Americans' support for the death penalty similarly peaked in the 1990s and has declined since, according to public opinion polls by Gallup. A 2018 Gallup poll showed 56 percent of Americans supported the death penalty for a person convicted or murder. Executions in 2018 were clustered in eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. About half of all the executions in 2018 took place in Texas, which carried out 13 death sentences. Tennessee was second with three. Alabama, Florida and Georgia each had two while Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota each carried out one. Florida's execution Thursday of Jose Antonio Jimenez for fatally beating and stabbing a woman during a burglary was the most recent. According to a list maintained by the Death Penalty Information Center , there are no other executions scheduled this year. Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota were the three states that resumed executions this year. Nebraska's execution of Carey Dean Moore was the state's first execution in more than 20 years. It was also the first time any state has used the drug fentanyl in an execution. This year marked the first time in nearly nine years that Tennessee carried out an execution. South Dakota ended a six-year stretch without executions when it executed Rodney Berget, who was convicted of killing a corrections officer during a prison escape attempt. Tennessee's executions came at the end of a systematic challenge to lethal injection there while executions in Nebraska and South Dakota involved inmates who gave up challenges to their execution, said Death Penalty Information Center executive director Robert Dunham. The center doesn't take a side in the debate over the death penalty, Dunham said, but has criticized the way states carry out the death penalty, singling out problems with bias and secrecy, among others. All the inmates executed in 2018 were men, and all but two of the executions were carried out by lethal injection, according to a center database . Two Tennessee inmates, David Miller and Edmund Zagorski, chose to die by electric chair because of concerns about pain associated with the state's lethal injection procedure. Both unsuccessfully argued to courts that Tennessee's lethal injection procedure, which uses the drug midazolam, results in a prolonged and torturous death. Before this year, the last time a state used the electric chair to execute an inmate was 2013. The report says that 41 new death sentences have been imposed so far this year, the fourth straight year with fewer than 50 new death sentences. And while three states resumed executions this year, Washington became the 20th state to abolish the death penalty in October, when its Supreme Court said capital punishment in the state was 'imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.' The report notes two death row inmates were freed in 2018: California inmate Vicente Benavides and Florida inmate Clemente Aguirre-Jarquin. Benavides, who was on death row for nearly 25 years after being convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter, was freed after California's highest court ruled that false medical testimony was presented at his trial. Aguirre-Jarquin, who spent 14 years behind bars for the murder of his two neighbors, was freed after evidence showed that the daughter of one of the victims confessed to the murders and her blood was at the scene. Seventeen inmates currently have execution dates set for 2019 , according to center records.
  • No baloney: Florida deputies seek man who stuffed sandwich down pants
    No baloney: Florida deputies seek man who stuffed sandwich down pants
    No crime is too small for deputies in Central Florida. Polk County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for a man they say stuffed a foot-long submarine sandwich down the front of his pants.  >> Read more trending news  While the Sheriff’s Office quipped about the situation in a Facebook post, make no mistake: They are serious in catching the thief. “Some of you may think we're overdoing it by trying to identify the suspect of a relatively minor theft. … one of you is probably even saying, ‘This is small potatoes!’ And, to that we would reply, ‘No. This was a foot-long sandwich, not potatoes. Pay attention!’” the Sheriff’s Office posted. The man was seen entering a Marathon gas station/convenience store in Lakeland, where he proceeded to stuff the sandwich in the front of his pants, deputies said.  Oddly enough, the man purchased a Polar Pop and fled the business without paying for the sandwich, deputies said.  The man fled on a bicycle, deputies said  The Sheriff’s Office reminded citizens, “This should also serve as notice to all as to why you do not take food from a stranger. You don't know where it's been.”  Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.