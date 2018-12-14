Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
49°
H 52
L 44

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
49°
Cloudy
H 52° L 44°
  • heavy-rain-night
    49°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 52° L 44°
  • cloudy-day
    52°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 52° L 44°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 52° L 44°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting
Close

Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting

Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting

Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-alabama

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 846 (Dec. 14, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some Alabama fans were bothered when 5-star offensive lineman Clay Webb committed to Georgia Monday.

Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting

Beginning of the show: 5-star offensive lineman Clay Webb committed to Georgia Monday, and some Alabama fans think the timing of the decision was part of a plan by UGA coach Kirby Smart to demonstrate recruiting momentum for his program. I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s so-called momentum is about more than just perception.

10-minute mark: UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted a message this week interpreted by some as an indication he plans to return to UGA next year. I’ll address that topic and preview the return to action for UGA basketball this weekend.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • The latest on 5-star linebacker Nakobe Dean
  • An update on 5-star running back Trey Sanders ahead of Sanders’ likely visit to Florida
  • Whether potential turmoil at Miami benefits UGA recruiting
  • A look at how UGA juniors’ decisions to declare — or not declare — for the NFL draft could impact this year’s signing class
  • And an explanation of why UGA’s roots with 5-star offensive lineman Evan Neal run deeper than some realize

35-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including Alabama reportedly using controversial former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin as an analyst, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s attempted P.R. campaign to quiet the rumor mill surrounding his status and a preview of this weekend’s start to the bowl season.

40-minute mark: I discuss 4-star defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater and congratulate some UGA players for being honored at the end-of-year gala.

The post Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Minnesota man assaults 2 teachers at community college, police say
    Minnesota man assaults 2 teachers at community college, police say
    A Minnesota man is accused of assaulting two instructors at a Bloomington community college, KARE reported. >> Read more trending news  Gavin Hutson, 21, faces one count of third-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit, KSTP reported, citing a report from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. Authorities said the incident occurred after Harrington’s teacher at Normandale Community College asked him to stay after class to discuss an inappropriate remark he allegedly made to another student, KARE reported. According to prosecutors, Hutson hit the 51-year-old instructor and continued to punch her after she collapsed unconscious to the ground, the television station reported. She suffered two broken bones in her face, KSTP reported.  When another teacher tried to intervene, Hutson allegedly hit him, causing a cut to the man’s forehead, KARE reported. Hutson allegedly pushed another student as he ran out of the school, KSTP reported. Hutson left his backpack in the classroom when he fled, and police found a loaded semi-automatic pistol with additional ammunition inside of it, the television station reported.
  • Panel sets January hearing on fraud in North Carolina U.S. House race
    Panel sets January hearing on fraud in North Carolina U.S. House race
    Insuring that North Carolina’s Ninth District seat will be vacant when the 116th Congress convenes in January, the North Carolina state elections board on Friday set a hearing for January 11, 2019, where officials will receive evidence on election irregularities focused on absentee ballot fraud which seemingly benefited Republican Mark Harris. “State investigators are awaiting additional documents from parties subpoenaed in this matter and finalizing the investigation prior to the hearing,” the State Board of Elections and Ethics said in a statement. Originally, the board had planned a hearing before December 21. In an interview with WBTV on Friday, Harris denied knowing that McRae Dowless – hired to run an absentee ballot operation in Bladen County – was doing anything which was illegal. “No, absolutely not,” Harris said in his first interview since allegations of election fraud began to surface after the November elections. This means Mark Harris will not be sworn in on January 3. #NC09 #ncpol — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 14, 2018 “In the Marines, I learned what it means to fight for our democracy,” tweeted Democrat Dan McCready, who lost to Harris by 905 votes. “I never imagined I would watch our democracy come under attack right here at home,” McCready added. It’s not clear if the U.S. House of Representatives will also investigate the possible fraud in the Ninth District race, which possibly involved ballot fraud and discarded ballots. The North Carolina board could still order a new election, which may involve a new primary as well, as some Republicans would like to get Harris out of the race for the seat in Congress, worried that he will be too tainted by the charges of election fraud. . @NCSBE will hold public hearing into 9th CD irregularities on Jan. 11. Notice below. #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/5TYZOFhJYC — NCSBE (@NCSBE) December 14, 2018 The decision to extend the investigation of any election fraud into 2019 means that the U.S. House will start the 116th Congress with Democrats holding a 235-199 edge in the House – with the one vacancy from North Carolina.
  • Man spray-paints 'cocaine' at historic Bourbon Street locations
    Man spray-paints 'cocaine' at historic Bourbon Street locations
    A 45-year-old Louisiana man is accused of spray painting the word “cocaine” in several areas of New Orleans’ historic Bourbon Street district, the Times-Picayune reported. According to New Orleans police, Sean Harrington was caught on surveillance cameras spray painting the words early on Dec. 3, including on the doors of a historic building on Bourbon Street, the newspaper reported. Harrington also was wearing a shirt with the word “cocaine” spray-painted on it, along with a hat that had a stickers reading “cocaine,” WVUE reported. Police said surveillance cameras caught Harrington also defacing the ground on Bourbon and St. Louis streets, the Times-Picayune reported. Harrington faces two counts of criminal damage to property of a value less than $500 and one count of criminal damage to a historic building or landmark, the newspaper reported.
  • Kentucky high school stages 'Adulting Day' to target real-life skills
    Kentucky high school stages 'Adulting Day' to target real-life skills
    A Kentucky high school staged an “Adulting Day” event Wednesday, an event that gave student tips in making the grade with real-life issues, WAVE reported. >> Read more trending news  Seniors at Bullitt Central High School were schooled in practical matters such as managing credit cards, changing a tire, finances and dormitory room cooking, the television station reported. Christy Hardin, director of the high school’s Family Resource & Youth Services Center, organized the event, bringing in community leaders to speak to the students. “I think that the idea occurred to me originally, I saw a Facebook post that parents passed around saying they needed a class in high school on taxes, and cooking,” Hardin told WAVE. “Our kids can get that, but they have to choose it. And (Wednesday) was a day they could pick and choose pieces they didn’t feel like they had gotten so far.
  • Prada pulls products after 'blackface imagery' backlash
    Prada pulls products after 'blackface imagery' backlash
    Italian luxury fashion label Prada is pulling a controversial product line that many have called “racist” and said depicts “blackface imagery.” >> Read more trending news  The new “Pradamalia” collection of wallets, jewelry and trinkets is part of what Prada calls “a new family of mysterious tiny creatures that are one part biological, one part technological, all parts Prada.” The collection also features a $500 “Otto-Toto” monkeylike keychain with dark brown skin and large lips. Chinyere Ezie, an attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, wrote about her encounter with the collection after a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, where she saw an exhibit on “Sambo” blackface. “I walked past Prada’s Soho storefront only to be confronted with the very same racist and denigrating #blackface imagery,” she wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “When I asked a Prada employee whether they knew they had plastered blackface imagery throughout their store, in a moment of surprising candor I was told that *a black employee had previously complained about blackface at Prada, but he didn’t work there anymore.*” According to the NMAAHC museum, blackface or “minstrelsy” was popularized between the end of the Civil War and the turn of the century in the North and Midwest. The performances “characterized blacks as lazy, ignorant, superstitious, hypersexual, and prone to thievery and cowardice” through exaggerated costumes and make-up, including large lips, bright white teeth and dark skin. Ezie’s post has since been shared more than 6,000 times as Friday afternoon, prompting other folks on social media to express their concern and outrage.
  • Watch: Thief struggles to steal huge TV
    Watch: Thief struggles to steal huge TV
    This thief should get points for not giving up. >> Read more trending news  Surveillance video released by Maryland police showed a man struggling to steal a large 4K television set on Nov. 29, WBAL reported. According to the Prince George's County police blog, the man grabs a large box at a residence in Fort Washington. As he hustles back to his car, the man stumbles and falls over. The man regains his footing and tries to jam the unwieldy box into the trunk of his car. “He repeatedly tries to fit the box in his awaiting getaway car,” the police wrote in the blog. After several attempts, the man manages to fit the car into the back seat of his car and drives away, WBAL reported. The back door remained open as the man made his getaway, the television station reported. There is no word whether the television set was in working order after the ordeal.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.