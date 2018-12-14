Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 846 (Dec. 14, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some Alabama fans were bothered when 5-star offensive lineman Clay Webb committed to Georgia Monday.

Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting

Beginning of the show: 5-star offensive lineman Clay Webb committed to Georgia Monday, and some Alabama fans think the timing of the decision was part of a plan by UGA coach Kirby Smart to demonstrate recruiting momentum for his program. I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s so-called momentum is about more than just perception.

10-minute mark: UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted a message this week interpreted by some as an indication he plans to return to UGA next year. I’ll address that topic and preview the return to action for UGA basketball this weekend.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on 5-star linebacker Nakobe Dean

An update on 5-star running back Trey Sanders ahead of Sanders’ likely visit to Florida

Whether potential turmoil at Miami benefits UGA recruiting

A look at how UGA juniors’ decisions to declare — or not declare — for the NFL draft could impact this year’s signing class

And an explanation of why UGA’s roots with 5-star offensive lineman Evan Neal run deeper than some realize

35-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including Alabama reportedly using controversial former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin as an analyst, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s attempted P.R. campaign to quiet the rumor mill surrounding his status and a preview of this weekend’s start to the bowl season.

40-minute mark: I discuss 4-star defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater and congratulate some UGA players for being honored at the end-of-year gala.

The post Georgia football podcast: Some Alabama fans complain about ‘Kirby shenanigans’ in recruiting appeared first on DawgNation.