Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 86
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Chance of Rain
H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H 86° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-day
    86°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 86° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 85° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Georgia football podcast: One stat makes UGA’s win vs. Missouri look more impressive
Close

Georgia football podcast: One stat makes UGA’s win vs. Missouri look more impressive

Georgia football podcast: One stat makes UGA’s win vs. Missouri look more impressive

Georgia football podcast: One stat makes UGA’s win vs. Missouri look more impressive

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga-missouri

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 789 (Sept. 25, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia’s win vs. Missouri might’ve been more impressive than it appeared.

Georgia football podcast: One stat makes UGA’s win vs. Missouri look more impressive

Beginning of the show: Georgia won another road game Saturday by two touchdowns — something the program hasn’t done much over the last three decades. I’ll share a stat on today’s show that demonstrates how rare that feat has been. I’ll also talk about the huge point spread for the Tennessee game and why some of UGA’s other games suddenly look tougher than many would’ve predicted before the season began.

10-minute mark: I share audio from UGA coach Kirby Smart on the state of the Bulldogs’ running game — including running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Freshmen offensive linemen who could step up while starting right guard Ben Cleveland is out with an injury
  • The outlook for freshman running back James Cook — who played sparingly vs. Missouri
  • Whether Tennessee recruits are turned off by the Vols’ recent blowout losses
  • And a look at the impressive collection of recruiting visitors expected Saturday at Sanford Stadium

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Dan Mullen returning to Mississippi State as Florida coach for the first time Saturday, criticism of the maroon Bulldogs after losing to Kentucky last week, the beginnings of a Heisman campaign for Wildcats running back Benny Snell and an Arkansas wide receiver’s decision to transfer.

35-minute mark: I’ll talk more about Smart’s reaction to wide receiver JJ Holloman dropping the ball near the goal line while scoring a touchdown vs. Missouri.

End of show: I’ll update the Gator Hater Countdown.

The post Georgia football podcast: One stat makes UGA’s win vs. Missouri look more impressive appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman describes bitter escape from ‘cult’ of Scientology in new book
    Woman describes bitter escape from ‘cult’ of Scientology in new book
    Author and former Scientologist Michelle LeClair was just a teenager when she was first introduced to the Church of Scientology. She had moved from Norman, Oklahoma to Los Angeles where she felt adrift and alone, the perfect conditions, she said, for being recruited into what she now identifies as a cult with diminished power. >> Read more trending news  “Nobody cares what the Church of Scientology has to say anymore. They are like the little man behind the curtain who doesn’t have the strength and power he thought he had. Everyone is aware this is a cult that is built on lies,” LeClair said. After more than two decades as a high-donor member of the church, LeClair, 45, said the organization sought to destroy her and her livelihood when she came out as a gay woman. The realization that she would not be accepted as her authentic self led to her departure in 2010. LeClair, who has lived in Atlanta since 2015 with her music-producer partner, Tena Clark and LeClair’s children from a previous marriage, details her journey in a new memoir, “Perfectly Clear,” (Berkley, $27).  The Church of Scientology has rebutted LeClair’s account noting in a statement to People Magazine that she has not been involved with the church in a decade and that any financial undoing was of her own making. The church also denied that it has any official position on homosexuality. “Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Ms. LeClair appears to be peddling fiction,” the statement said. “We hope Ms. LeClair can someday find solace.” LeClair wanted to share her story to expose the Church of Scientology and its treatment of gay people, said LeClair who believes the church subjected her to gay conversion therapy as a teenager. “I tried to come out at 19 and that wasn’t happening. I had no status in the church. I was confused myself,” said LeClair referring to the moment when she began “auditing” sessions with the Church of Scientology, a process the church says will help members achieve spiritual clarity and enlightenment.  >> Trending: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison  Looking back,LeClair realizes she was a prime target for recruiting. After the move to Los Angeles, her mother had begun working long hours as a consultant for a management training firm that was run by Scientologists. The stepfather that had provided some stability in her life left when her mother fell deeper and deeper into the church. LeClair spent a lot of time alone. She began working at the same company where her mother worked and found the kind of success and acceptance she had never felt before. Since its founding in 1954 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, the Church of Scientology has been controversial. The medical and scientific communities have long disputed Hubbard’s claims about mental health, science and religion. The organization has been involved in a number of lawsuits including some from former members claiming to have been mistreated by the church. Since Hubbard’s death in 1986, the organization has been run by his protege, David Miscavige. While the public faces of Scientology are major donors and celebrities like Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Leah Remini, who has since become an anti-Scientology activist, the organization preys on young, vulnerable and isolated individuals to work at the church, LeClair said. She fit the profile, but her confessions about her sexuality got her in trouble. “When I tried to come out and the church told me it was wrong, it solidified my fear of who I was and I went back inside of my box and pushed down that side of me and allowed that to die,” she said. She had been ordered to read the teachings of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard in Dianetics and Science of Survival. >> Trending: Vote on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh set for Friday by Senate committee  “L. Ron Hubbard states clearly homosexuals are sexual deviants. They’re the lowest of the low,” LeClair said. “They can claim they do not have any stance on gay relationships but the Church of Scientology says we have to take what L. Ron Hubbard has written and said as pure truth.”  LeClair survived her rocky beginnings with the church and went on to marry, have children and build a successful career as founder of one of the the largest woman owned life-insurance companies in the country. But she felt stifled in a relationship that she described as abusive.  She has heard through family members that her ex-husband is furious about how he is depicted in the book. “I think he is very smart at this point to not do a lot of threatening,” LeClair said. “There is no way in the world he can come out fighting and not be proven wrong.”  They share four children -- Sage, 17; Savannah, 12; and twins, Jadon and London, 11, who spend time with their father during holidays and summer vacation. LeClair said she was most worried about how the book would impact her children. Sage has traveled with her to promote the book. “Over the years he has seen my truth and he is proud of me for coming out of it. He just recently said he wanted to read the book,” she said. But she didn’t want her view of his father to taint his relationship with his dad.  “I have tried to teach them that love must guide them to truth and family must always be first, that they came into the world in a rocky way but they came as a gift from god to give me strength,” said LeClair. LeClair has also found strength in her partner, Clark with whom she began a relationship in 2010. At the time, LeClair was at the top of her game.  “I was one of the largest donors in the Church of Scientology, my business partner was Kirstie Alley. I had one of the largest woman-owned insurance agencies in the nation. I didn’t think I could get in trouble for anything with the church,” she said.  She believed love would conquer all.  “When love truly touched me, it rocked every single element of my life and my being and I knew it was something I could not or would not walk away from,” she said. She tried to counter the church’s opposition by stating that she was in love with a being, not a body and therefore it should be accepted. When the church asked about procreation, she offered that gay women can procreate and if they did not, why should they be judged differently than church members who chose not to marry or have children?  “I thought everything was going to be okay,” LeClair said. And for two months everything seemed fine. But she quickly realized how naive she had been.  >> Trending: Tearful mother pleads for return of 6-year-old boy who disappeared from North Carolina park Though the church disputes her story, LeClair believes after her relationship with Clark was made known, the church launched an investigation into her business and financial affairs which they laid out as a narrative for the State of California. The California Department of Corporations sued LeClair and her business partner Dror Soref in 2012, accusing them of running a $21 million entertainment-industry Ponzi scheme from 2007 to 2010 that bilked senior citizens and others out of their savings. LeClair took a plea deal in return for testifying against Soref whom she had met while they were both involved with the church.  In 2014, Soref reached a civil settlement with the state without admitting any wrongdoing. That same year, the Department of Insurance revoked LeClair’s insurance license. Rather than enter into a costly court battle, she gave up her license to practice for five years. In 2017, criminal charges against LeClair were dropped.  Since moving to metro Atlanta, LeClair and Clark have worked to rebuild. LeClair was concerned when in 2016, the Church of Scientology opened a location in Sandy Springs. “I felt very sad for Atlanta that this cult has made its way into such an amazing town,” she said. “I don’t feel it is my right to tell anybody what their religion should be but you have a very dangerous cult that just landed in your backyard and that is very concerning to me.” Clark has also supported the family financially while LeClair has pondered her next career move. An entrepreneur at heart, she has been building a non-toxic luxury beauty brand that will launch next year. And now that she is able to regain her insurance license, she is also considering a return to the industry.  LeClair has dedicated proceeds from her book to a trust for her insurance clients. She said she hopes her story will help anyone who has struggled to be their authentic self, to walk out of an abusive relationship, to escape Scientology or to rebuild after failure. “I want people to know we have a choice,” she said.  >> Trending: Teacher says she was fired after refusing to abide by 'no zero' policy  As for Scientology, that is a chapter that is finally in her past. “I look at Scientology as something that enveloped my life for many years, that stole my ability to explore my sexuality, that forced me to live a life of sorrow and pain and I refuse to let it define me today,” LeClair said. “I have a new definition of success and that is how hard do I love? How many kisses do I give my partner and my children every day? What am I doing in the world to give back for the second chance that I have?” 
  • ‘I never thought my dog would get shot’: Puppy killed in front of kids
    ‘I never thought my dog would get shot’: Puppy killed in front of kids
    A man is accused of shooting and killing a puppy in front of children in northwest Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. On Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is believed to live in that area. Police also want to speak to a woman seen with the man when he was running away from the scene. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the 5-month-old brown lab, named Lady, on Hightower Road in the middle of the day Sept. 13. After she was shot, Lady managed to take a few steps before collapsing and dying in the driveway, the news station reported. “I never thought my dog would get shot,” the pet’s owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said. The owner said her stepson and a group of young children were playing with Lady in front of her home when the man walked by and grabbed her by the collar. “While he was walking away with the dog from the other side of the street, he shot the dog,” the owner said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
  • Sister of victim in summer crime spree demands justice
    Sister of victim in summer crime spree demands justice
    Channel 2 Action News is getting our first look at the 24-year-old who was nearly killed by the same teens police said murdered an Atlanta grandmother.  Ashley Graves was shot when she pulled into a gas station.  On Monday, we told you that detectives told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that after Khalid Bays turned himself in for the murder of Beverly Jenkins, their case broke wide open. Thomas was there when officers brought another suspect,18-year-old Geovanni Perez, into Lilburn police headquarters. Perez was arrested in connection with the murder of Rahmier Gardner outside of a bowling alley last July. Adarius Jones and Bays were charged in Jenkins' murder after police found surveillance video of the teens near where the grandmother was killed during an attempted carjacking in August. Investigators said Bays escaped arrest once after he ran away from a car chase and an Atlanta crash. He turned himself in last week and apparently gave police enough to connect Perez with Gardner's murder. In an exclusive sit-down interview with Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez, the sister explains how it played out and how the victim is fighting to continue Jenkins' legacy. A GoFundMe has been created to help the victim's recovery. To donate, click here.  TRENDING STORIES: Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault Teacher fired after refusing to abide by ‘No zero' policy for students Former Atlanta rapper charged with trafficking $4M worth of cocaine  
  • Woman says personal items were thrown in dumpster after being wrongly evicted
    Woman says personal items were thrown in dumpster after being wrongly evicted
    A woman told Channel 2 Action News apartment workers emptied her apartment unit in northwest Atlanta and threw her belongings into a dumpster.  'I can't even get in here to get my stuff,' Jazmyn Barnes said in a video showing her items laid with trash inside the dumpster. The mistaken eviction that she said left her possessions scattered, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Delta Airlines computer tracking system back up after brief outage Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault Teacher fired after refusing to abide by ‘No zero' policy for students
  • Delta Airlines computer tracking system down causing ripple of flight delays
    Delta Airlines computer tracking system down causing ripple of flight delays
    Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is experiencing an online outage, according to the company's Twitter account. > Read more trending news  Delta officials said the airline is having technical difficulties with its computer systems and that repairs are underway. A ground stop is underway and airline officials said it may be another hour before the problem is fixed. Passengers wrote on Twitter they are experiencing delays, can't buy tickets on their website or check flight status, and many are stuck on tarmacs across the country. Delta released the following statement:  “Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.” 
  • Delta Airlines computer tracking system back up after brief outage
    Delta Airlines computer tracking system back up after brief outage
    Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has restored its IT system after an outage caused a groundstop nation-wide. The company responded to a slew of messages from angry customers on the social media website. Delta said they had technical difficulties with their system and I.T. worked on the problem. Passengers wrote on Twitter they are experiencing delays, can't buy tickets on their website or check flight status, and many are stuck on tarmacs across the country. Delta released the following statement:  Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.  Hi Holly. Our computer tracking system is temporarily down. I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you. *TKR— Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.