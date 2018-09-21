Listen Live
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-kirby smart-missouri

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 787 (Sept. 21, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the upcoming game vs. Missouri.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s search for ‘one defining moment’ could come vs. Missouri

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has spoken before about his belief that UGA needs to overcome some adversity at some point this season if the Bulldogs are to be as good as they were in 2017 and have the same quality of leadership displayed along the way to the College Football Playoff. I’ll talk on the show today about whether the Missouri game will provide that opportunity for UGA.

10-minute mark: I’ll share the Kroger Checklist and discuss the emergence of safety Richard LeCounte.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • 4-star defensive lineman Derick “Rambo” Hunter’s recently released top five
  • Reaction to 4-star defensive lineman — and Florida State commit — Quashon Fuller’s recent tweet about UGA
  • Whether turmoil at Auburn hurts the Tigers’ chances of swaying 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood’s UGA commitment
  • And the latest on 5-star offensive lineman Clay Webb

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers decision to transfer from Auburn, Texas A&amp;M coach Jimbo Fisher’s attempt to become the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his old boss, and a look at the hype building for the Florida-Tennessee game.

35-minute mark: I discuss why freshman outside linebacker Brenton Cox could emerge as a major contributor for UGA by the end of the season.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and discuss the likelihood of seeing another stadium emptied early by a dominant UGA performance on the road.

The post Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s search for ‘one defining moment’ could come vs. Missouri appeared first on DawgNation.

