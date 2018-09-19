Listen Live
Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-jake fromm

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 785 (Sept. 19, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is currently on pace to break the SEC — and possibly the NCAA — record for pass completion percentage for a single season. I’ll talk about Fromm on today’s show — including why much of his success is going unnoticed.

10-minute mark: I’ll go Around the DawgHouse — presented by Engineered Solutions of Georgia — and react to UGA’s recently released 2019 schedule.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Mike’s appearance at Marlow’s Tavern in Brookhaven Thursday night
  • An update on left tackle Andrew Thomas
  • Some thoughts on freshman wide receiver Kearis Jackson being spotted at running back during practice
  • Thoughts on UGA’s struggles sacking quarterbacks
  • And reaction to Mike’s recent comments about UGA’s running backs

30-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including South Carolina coach Will Muschamp’s suggestion his team could still play in the SEC Championship Game, a bit of trash talk between Mississippi State and Kentucky running backs and I’ll reveal where UGA and its conference brethren rank in ESPN’s Bettor Rank — which looks at the sport from a gambling perspective.

35-minute mark: I discuss freshman Cade Mays likely start Saturday vs. Missouri and discuss why the absence of sacks for UGA might not be too big a concern now, but could predict potential trouble for the Bulldogs defense soon if not corrected.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and mention UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman getting a fifth-place vote in ESPN’s Heisman Power Poll.

The post Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat appeared first on DawgNation.

  • GOP sets Friday deadline in standoff over Kavanaugh accuser
    GOP sets Friday deadline in standoff over Kavanaugh accuser
    Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday publicly pressed a California woman to agree to testify about her allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as Democrats and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford insisted instead on an FBI investigation of her claims, arguing a hearing set for Monday was not a satisfactory review. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary, and contrary to the Committee discovering the truth,” said Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, in a written statement. Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) gave Ford an ultimatum – submit her testimony and background documents by 10 am on Friday morning, or forego an opportunity to testify on Monday. “You have stated repeatedly that Dr. Ford wants to tell her story,” Grassley said in a letter to Ford’s lawyer. “I sincerely hope Dr. Ford will accept my invitation to do so.” Republicans revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Democrats still had not turned over an unredacted copy of Ford’s original letter, as the two parties seemed to be talking past each other, with little evidence of cooperation evident. At the White House, the President repeated his support for Judge Kavanaugh, but again refused to be drawn into the debate over the veracity of Dr. Ford’s sexual harassment claim. “I’d really want to see her. I really would want to see what she has to say,” the President said before leaving to see damage in the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence, as he said the unfolding events were unfair to the Judge and his family. “I would say this: I think he’s an extraordinary man,” the President told reporters. “I think he’s a man of great intellect, as I’ve been telling you. And he has an unblemished record.” As the tug of war over Ford’s possible testimony continued, Democrats assailed the process, amid a growing sense on Capitol Hill that a final vote could come as early as next week. “I will vote no on Judge Kavanaugh,” said Sen. Clare McCaskill (D-MO), who is in a tough bid for re-election, as she said her decision was not based on the allegations made against him. Democrats said the attacks on Ford – which her lawyer says have brought death threats and more – were reminiscent of the reaction to Anita Hill, which spurred a reaction in the 1992 elections, sometimes dubbed, “the Year of the Woman” on Capitol Hill. “This is what they did to Anita Hill in 1991,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). “We must do better in 2018.” I ran for Senate because of the way Anita Hill was treated in 1991. I am here today to speak up for all the women across the country who are watching now like I was then, and to make sure Republicans know we are not going to allow that to happen this time. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/JeJtprRjjp — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 19, 2018 “Denying Dr. Ford an FBI investigation is silencing her,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). “Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her.” The handful of GOP Senators who remain on the fence about Kavanaugh joined their leaders in urging Ford to testify on Monday, saying that was the only way to figure out whether something happened, and how it might impact the Judge’s nomination. “I hope that Dr. Ford will reconsider and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who labeled the allegations ‘serious,’ but was not giving hints that she would vote against the President’s nominee. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) – who has said he would vote against Kavanaugh if the allegations turned out to be true – called out the President’s son on Twitter, over a photo passed on by Donald Trump Jr. “This is sickening,” Flake tweeted. “No one should make light of this situation.” This is sickening. No one should make light of this situation. pic.twitter.com/G7rlT3IKTQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 19, 2018 But other Republicans were ready to move on, making the argument that if Dr. Ford won’t show up on Monday – then it’s time to vote. “It is imperative the Judiciary committee move forward on the Kavanaugh nomination and a committee vote be taken as soon as possible,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The partisan battling dismayed one veteran of the Senate who had a front row seat to a similar fight 27 years ago. “If there is a hearing with testimony from Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh that is not perceived to be fair, the Senate as an institution and the confirmation process are likely to suffer in public opinion, as was the case with the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings,” said former Sen. Sam Nunn, a Democrat from Georgia.
  • Judge: US can't deny passport over refusing to pick gender
    Judge: US can't deny passport over refusing to pick gender
    U.S. officials cannot deny a passport application from an intersex Colorado resident based solely on a refusal to select male or female for gender, a federal judge said Wednesday. The U.S. State Department's varied explanations for rejecting the application weren't reasonable, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said in his ruling, forcing him to set aside the decision as 'arbitrary and capricious.' The ruling is limited, but advocates said they hope it leads to expanded gender choices on federal identification. Dana Zzyym, who was born with ambiguous physical sexual characteristics and identifies as nonbinary in gender, not as male or female, sued in 2015. Zzyym had requested 'X'' as a gender marker on a passport application, and it was denied. The judge in 2016 ordered the State Department to reconsider. Zzyym applied again and refused to select either option provided on the passport application, feeling that it would be untruthful. The department again denied the application in 2017. Jackson dismissed the department's explanations for rejecting the passport, including concerns that it would complicate the process of verifying an applicant's identity and determining eligibility based on federal, state and local databases. The agency can legally reject passport applications for a good reason, but 'adherence to a series of internal policies that do not contemplate the existence of intersex people is not good reason,' the judge wrote. The State Department said in a written statement that it was reviewing the decision and coordinating with the Department of Justice on next steps. The ruling only applies to Zzyym, but Lambda Legal senior attorney Paul Castillo called it a 'groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind' challenge to limited gender options on federal identification. Castillo said advocates hope it will prompt the State Department to edit the passport application and allow people to choose a gender marker other than male or female. 'I'm not going to lie on my passport application, I shouldn't have to, and the judge here, twice, has agreed with me,' Zzyym said in a statement released by the LGBT civil rights organization. Jackson did not specifically order the department to issue a passport to Zzyym in his ruling. But the State Department's attorneys provided no reason for the past denials except Zzyym's refusal to select a gender marker. Castillo said Zzyym's attorneys 'call on the department to promptly issue a passport.' 'Dana has been waiting since 2014 to be able to have the ability to travel but wasn't willing to risk lying about who they are in order to secure a passport,' he said. The International Civil Aviation organization, the U.N. agency that sets standards for international travel documents, says gender should be marked on passports as male, female or 'X for unspecified.' Several countries issue passports with gender designations other than female or male, including 'X'' or 'O.' A number of U.S. states similarly issue driver's licenses or ID cards with 'X'' as a choice for gender markers, including California, Oregon and Washington.
  • 'I had to do something': Hero officer saves woman from burning car
    'I had to do something': Hero officer saves woman from burning car
    A Cobb County Police Department officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved a woman from a burning car. Channel 2 Action News spoke to Oscar Escarcega, 22, who walked us through the frightening moments. 'Something inside me said, 'You have to do something,'' Escarcega said. Escarcega told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes he was called to the intersection of South Cobb Drive near Gym Road in Marietta for an overturned car.  'You couldn't see anyone in the car. There was no visibility. The car was completely engulfed in flames,' Escarcega said, 'There was a woman trapped inside, screaming, and the screams abruptly stopped all of a sudden.' How he risked his life to save the woman, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta airport contractor arrested, accused of raping employee at work 2 Atlanta businesses among America’s best companies to work for Prominent doctor allegedly drugged, raped women; Officials fear 'many more' victims  
  • Brett Kavanaugh hearing to go on as planned Monday, Sen. Judiciary chair Chuck Grassley orders
    Brett Kavanaugh hearing to go on as planned Monday, Sen. Judiciary chair Chuck Grassley orders
    The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, said Wednesday the committee will hold a hearing Monday as planned on allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, despite requests from the accuser’s attorney and Democrats for a thorough federal investigation first. >> Read more trending news  “Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay,” Grassley said in a statement. >> Jamie DuPree: Republicans press for Kavanaugh vote if accuser won't testify  California college professor Christine Blasey Ford said she was assaulted by a drunk Brett Kavanaugh at a party in the early 1980s when the two were still in high school. Another person, Mark Judge, was present at the time, but Judge has refused to testify about what happened in a bedroom when the three were present. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, saying the incident never happened. “It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this committee and the American people to delay this hearing any further,” Grassley said, according to media reports. >> Related: Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford wants FBI investigation before testifying in Senate Ford’s attorney, Lisa Banks, said the professor is willing to testify, but believes a “full, non-partisan investigation” is needed first. “The committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good-faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceedings,” Banks said. >> Related: Trump casts doubt on Kavanaugh accuser: 'Very hard for me to imagine anything happened' Grassley has set a Friday morning deadline for Ford to decide whether she’ll testify Monday.
  • Pink Pony strip club files for bankruptcy
    Pink Pony strip club files for bankruptcy
  • Teacher placed on leave after using toddler to steal prizes from game machine
    Teacher placed on leave after using toddler to steal prizes from game machine
    The man who police say used a toddler to steal game prizes from a machine at a New Hampshire mall could be facing several charges, including endangerment of a child. >> Read more trending news Police in Salem, New Hampshire, have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Anthony Helinski, of Lawrence. After numerous tips led police to identify Helinski and an arrest warrant was sought Wednesday, he immediately turned himself in with his attorney. Helinski was processed on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on personal recognizance after posting bail and is set to be arraigned Oct. 29 in the 10th Circuit Court District Division – Salem. Helinski, a teacher at Doherty Middle School in Andover, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Nicole Kieser, the Director of Communications for Andover Public Schools. issued the following statement to WFXT regarding the case: 'One of our teachers at the Doherty Middle School was involved in an incident in Salem, NH last week. Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with authorities. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
