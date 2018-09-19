Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 785 (Sept. 19, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is currently on pace to break the SEC — and possibly the NCAA — record for pass completion percentage for a single season. I’ll talk about Fromm on today’s show — including why much of his success is going unnoticed.
10-minute mark: I’ll go Around the DawgHouse — presented by Engineered Solutions of Georgia — and react to UGA’s recently released 2019 schedule.
15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…
- Mike’s appearance at Marlow’s Tavern in Brookhaven Thursday night
- An update on left tackle Andrew Thomas
- Some thoughts on freshman wide receiver Kearis Jackson being spotted at running back during practice
- Thoughts on UGA’s struggles sacking quarterbacks
- And reaction to Mike’s recent comments about UGA’s running backs
30-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including South Carolina coach Will Muschamp’s suggestion his team could still play in the SEC Championship Game, a bit of trash talk between Mississippi State and Kentucky running backs and I’ll reveal where UGA and its conference brethren rank in ESPN’s Bettor Rank — which looks at the sport from a gambling perspective.
35-minute mark: I discuss freshman Cade Mays likely start Saturday vs. Missouri and discuss why the absence of sacks for UGA might not be too big a concern now, but could predict potential trouble for the Bulldogs defense soon if not corrected.
End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and mention UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman getting a fifth-place vote in ESPN’s Heisman Power Poll.
The post Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat appeared first on DawgNation.
