Update 10:30 p.m. EDT Sept 19: The suspect in the murder of Iowa State golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena is jailed on a $5 million bond, according to the Des Moines Register. Collin Daniel Richards, who is charged with first-degree murder in Arozamena’s death, made a first court appearance Tuesday morning at the Story County Courthouse in Nevada, Iowa, the Register reported. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. Investigators said Richards is a homeless man and they believe the murder was a “random act of violence.” Update 11:29 a.m. EDT Sept. 18: Police have released additional details on the discovery of the body of Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police said her body was found in a pond with several stab wounds to the head, neck and upper torso, The Des Moines Register reported. Collin Daniel Richards, who is accused of killing Barquin Arozamena, appeared in court Tuesday morning. Police said during their investigation, they spoke to a man, identified as D.B., who was leaving the golf course area. Police said D.B. asked police, “What did he do to her?” KCCI reported. Police continued their questioning of D.B., who identified Richards as an acquaintance of his who was staying at a temporary camp near the golf course at the same time D.B. was staying there, KCCI reported. D.B. told police Richards had told him that he “had an urge to rape and kill a woman” as they walked near the golf course, the Register reported. As police were at the camp, Richards approached them. Police said Richards had several fresh scratches on his face and he tried to cover a deep cut on his left hand, multiple media outlets reported. He was there after two other people told police they were planning on driving him to Jefferson, Iowa, and that he was at the campsite to pick up his tent, the Register reported. At the site, police said they found two pairs of shorts with what they believe are blood stains and a knife, KCCI reported. During an interview with Richards, police said he told them he had been staying at the home of a man identified as C.J. Police interviewed that man, who said Richards came to his home earlier in the day, covered in blood, sand and water, and appeared disheveled. C. J. said Richards asked if he could bathe, KCCI reported. C.J. offered to wash Richards’ clothes, KCCI reported. The Register reported Richards left the home with them in a backpack. A judge set a $5 million cash-only bond after Richards was deemed a flight risk and a threat to the community, KCCI reported. He was told by the judge that he faces life in prison. Original report: An up-and-coming golfer has been found dead, her body discovered on a golf course in Iowa. Police found Celia Barquin Arozamena’s body was found Monday night at Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, Iowa, ABC News reported. >> Read more trending news The discovery of Barquin Arozamena’s body came after golfers found a golf bag on the course earlier that morning, but no one was around it, ABC News reported. Police said Barquin Arozamena was found “some distance away” and had been assaulted, KCCI reported. But police did not say exactly how she died, KCCI reported. Police arrested Collin Richards Monday night and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to her death, ABC News reported. Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and was named Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, the Des Moines Register reported. She was a senior at Iowa State and was from Puente San Miguel, Spain, according to her Iowa State biography. >> Read more trending news She will be honored at Saturday’s Iowa State football game. Her funeral arrangements have not been released yet. Barquin Arozamena had qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open this summer. The Alabama event was a LPGA Tour major. She didn’t advance past the first two rounds, ABC News reported.