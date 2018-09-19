Listen Live
Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-jake fromm

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 785 (Sept. 19, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is currently on pace to break the SEC — and possibly the NCAA — record for pass completion percentage for a single season. I’ll talk about Fromm on today’s show — including why much of his success is going unnoticed.

10-minute mark: I’ll go Around the DawgHouse — presented by Engineered Solutions of Georgia — and react to UGA’s recently released 2019 schedule.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Mike’s appearance at Marlow’s Tavern in Brookhaven Thursday night
  • An update on left tackle Andrew Thomas
  • Some thoughts on freshman wide receiver Kearis Jackson being spotted at running back during practice
  • Thoughts on UGA’s struggles sacking quarterbacks
  • And reaction to Mike’s recent comments about UGA’s running backs

30-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including South Carolina coach Will Muschamp’s suggestion his team could still play in the SEC Championship Game, a bit of trash talk between Mississippi State and Kentucky running backs and I’ll reveal where UGA and its conference brethren rank in ESPN’s Bettor Rank — which looks at the sport from a gambling perspective.

35-minute mark: I discuss freshman Cade Mays likely start Saturday vs. Missouri and discuss why the absence of sacks for UGA might not be too big a concern now, but could predict potential trouble for the Bulldogs defense soon if not corrected.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and mention UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman getting a fifth-place vote in ESPN’s Heisman Power Poll.

The post Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm’s quietly putting together amazing statistical feat appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa
    Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa
    Teammates and others who knew an Iowa State University student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf near the campus shared stories about her and lit candles in her memory. The vigil Wednesday evening to remember 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena drew a large crowd north of the Campanile, a bell tower on the Ames campus. Several speakers, including women's golf coach Christie Martens, talked about the star golfer from Spain. Barquin, an engineering student, was the Big 12 women's golf champion this year. Those who attended the vigil also signed cards for Barquin's family. Barquin's body was found Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police charged a 22-year-old homeless man who had been staying in an encampment near the golf course with first-degree murder in her stabbing death.
  • Ex-aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces sentencing for corruption
    Ex-aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces sentencing for corruption
    A judge is set to decide whether a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives leniency or a long prison sentence for his conviction on federal bribery and fraud charges. Joseph Percoco was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni. Prosecutors say he should serve well over five years in prison. His lawyers say he should get no more than two years. Percoco was convicted in March on bribery and fraud charges. He was acquitted of extortion and a bribery count. Prosecutors say Percoco and his family accepted more than $300,000 in bribes from companies that wanted to gain influence with the Cuomo administration. Cuomo wasn't accused of wrongdoing, but testimony presented an unflattering picture of the inner workings of his office. In a sentencing submission, his lawyers wrote that Percoco's punishment has already begun. 'The trial — which played out on the pages of virtually every newspaper and media outlet in New York — has all but destroyed Joe's life. Joe faces impending bankruptcy and a substantial term of incarceration,' they wrote. Prosecutors called on the judge to send a message to state officials. 'As the Court is aware, and all too sadly, Percoco's trial exposed wrongdoing at high levels of state government that is hardly aberrant. Recent prosecutions and trials in this district have laid bare the ugly truth that, too often, political power and responsibility in New York leads to political corruption,' they wrote. In a letter to the judge, Percoco wrote that he was truly sorry. 'I am filled with remorse and regret, as I will be for the rest of my life. I wish I could go back and do things differently, but I can't,' he said. Cuomo's political rivals have seized on Percoco's conviction as evidence that the two-term Democrat hasn't done enough to address chronic corruption in state government — even within his own administration. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate for governor, asked police to investigate Percoco's use of a state office and telephone even after he left his government job to lead Cuomo's 2014 re-election bid. And Percoco plays a big role in Molinaro's 'Cuomo Corruption Tour,' a series of campaign events that he launched last week. Cynthia Nixon, the longtime political activist and former 'Sex and the City' star, dismissed Cuomo's explanation that he didn't know about Percoco's misdeeds. She said the governor is responsible for his administration, and should have known what his top aide was up to. 'We have either incompetence or corruption,' she said. 'Which is it?' ___ Associated Press Writer David Klepper reported from Albany.
  • Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white
    Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white
    Parents reached out to Channel 2 Action News after a picture showing children standing on a school bus in Rockdale County circulated on social media. The photo is now part of a Rockdale School District investigation into a bus driver.  Some parents said their children are being forced to stand on a moving school bus, and they believe it's not because the vehicle is overcrowded. 'There is clear seats to the right of the students, and only the white students are being made to stand up,' parent Aaron Chase said. Chase said the photo showing his two boys standing on the bus makes him furious. Several other parents said they have been complaining about the bus driver for weeks. They said there are safety issues with children standing and claimed the minority students never have to do it. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta airport contractor arrested, accused of raping employee at work 2 Atlanta businesses among America’s best companies to work for Prominent doctor allegedly drugged, raped women; Officials fear 'many more' victims The African-American bus driver is now the focus of an investigation. Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with Chase's 11-year-old son with his dad's permission about what bus rides to and from Davis Middle School have been like for the past six weeks. 'We have to hold onto the seats pretty tight so we don't fall over,' the child said. Johnson looked up Georgia law that allows for 20 percent above the designed seating capacity on school buses. But some kids said attempts to sit in open seats are denied. 'She says, 'Young man, get out of the seat or we're not going to go nowhere,'' the child said. Johnson contacted the school district and they sent the following statement. 'We certainly do take all allegations seriously and will give it the necessary time to completely investigate and find the facts of the situation.' The mother of a child seen on video throwing punches on the same bus said her son was punished indefinitely for just defending himself. 'The bus driver told him he has to sit in the very front seat, that no one can sit there with him, that no one can speak to him,' she said. While the investigation is underway, Chase said he worries about the message getting through to children. 'She has demonstrated that it's OK to do this to other kids,' Chase said. Chase's two sons have been assigned a new driver this week, but they said they worry about the other kids still with her. A spokesperson Channel 2 Action News she expects the investigation to wrap up by Thursday.
  • Gunman killed by police after shooting 4 at judge's office
    Gunman killed by police after shooting 4 at judge's office
    A man accused of strangling his wife opened fire Wednesday at the magistrate’s office in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, injuring four people before police shot and killed him. >> Read more trending news Patrick Shawn Dowdell, 61, faced felony charges in an August incident in which his wife said he wrapped a belt around her neck until she couldn’t breathe. Dowdell was scheduled to appear before District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Wednesday afternoon in Masontown when he began shooting a handgun at a woman outside the magistrate’s office. Witnesses said the woman, whom authorities did not identify, fled into the East Church Avenue office as Dowdell shot at her. 'As soon as I looked down the hallway and seen that woman running and the glass shattering behind her with the bullets coming through the glass, I grabbed my mom's wrist and we went to the floor,” said Todd Endsley. As dozens of people waiting for court scattered to seek cover, Dowdell entered the office and followed the woman down a hallway, still shooting. One witness said Dowdell entered the courtroom in the middle of a hearing and pointed his gun directly at one person or more before leaving, witnesses said. 'For me, the most terrifying thing was that the shooter came in, swept the room with the gun, pointed it at me and then just walked out,' said attorney Eric Randolph. However, state police Lt. Steve Dowlin said Dowdell stayed in the municipal building's main area and did not enter a courtroom. Dowdell headed back toward the lobby, where he exchanged gunfire with responding police officers, including German Township Police Chief Dave Hromada. 'You could tell when police started firing,' said Alan Brown, who was in the lobby. 'There was a lot more gunfire at that point.' Dowdell left the lobby and encountered at least one more officer outside, who fired several shots at Dowdell, killing him. Officials have not identified that German Township police officer. Masontown Sgt. R. Scott Miller suffered a gunshot wound, and two other men and a woman also were injured. Witnesses said the woman was Dowdell’s target, and she suffered a gunshot wound to her arm. Endsley said he used his belt as a tourniquet for her injury. 'For that whole time, I sat there and held her arm up and was talking to her,” he said. “She needed help and I helped.' All the victims, including Miller, are expected to recover. 'It's unfortunate that someone lost their life, but I'm proud of my officers, and everyone did what they were trained to do,' Hromada said at a news conference. Nearby schools were placed on lockdown immediately following the shooting, but officials said the moves were precautionary and staff and children were never in danger.
  • Suspect arraigned on first-degree murder in death of Iowa State golf star
    Suspect arraigned on first-degree murder in death of Iowa State golf star
    Update 10:30 p.m. EDT Sept 19: The suspect in the murder of Iowa State golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena is jailed on a $5 million bond, according to the Des Moines Register. Collin Daniel Richards, who is charged with first-degree murder in Arozamena’s death, made a first court appearance Tuesday morning at the Story County Courthouse in Nevada, Iowa, the Register reported. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. Investigators said Richards is a homeless man and they believe the murder was a “random act of violence.” Update 11:29 a.m. EDT Sept. 18: Police have released additional details on the discovery of the body of Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police said her body was found in a pond with several stab wounds to the head, neck and upper torso, The Des Moines Register reported. Collin Daniel Richards, who is accused of killing Barquin Arozamena, appeared in court Tuesday morning.  Police said during their investigation, they spoke to a man, identified as D.B., who was leaving the golf course area. Police said D.B. asked police, “What did he do to her?” KCCI reported. Police continued their questioning of D.B., who identified Richards as an acquaintance of his who was staying at a temporary camp near the golf course at the same time D.B. was staying there, KCCI reported. D.B. told police Richards had told him that he “had an urge to rape and kill a woman” as they walked near the golf course, the Register reported.  As police were at the camp, Richards approached them. Police said Richards had several fresh scratches on his face and he tried to cover a deep cut on his left hand, multiple media outlets reported. He was there after two other people told police they were planning on driving him to Jefferson, Iowa, and that he was at the campsite to pick up his tent, the Register reported.  At the site, police said they found two pairs of shorts with what they believe are blood stains and a knife, KCCI reported. During an interview with Richards, police said he told them he had been staying at the home of a man identified as C.J. Police interviewed that man, who said Richards came to his home earlier in the day, covered in blood, sand and water, and appeared disheveled. C. J. said Richards asked if he could bathe, KCCI reported.   C.J. offered to wash Richards’ clothes, KCCI reported. The Register reported Richards left the home with them in a backpack. A judge set a $5 million cash-only bond after Richards was deemed a flight risk and a threat to the community, KCCI reported. He was told by the judge that he faces life in prison.  Original report: An up-and-coming golfer has been found dead, her body discovered on a golf course in Iowa.  Police found Celia Barquin Arozamena’s body was found Monday night at Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, Iowa, ABC News reported. >> Read more trending news  The discovery of Barquin Arozamena’s body came after golfers found a golf bag on the course earlier that morning, but no one was around it, ABC News reported. Police said Barquin Arozamena was found “some distance away” and had been assaulted, KCCI reported. But police did not say exactly how she died, KCCI reported. Police arrested Collin Richards Monday night and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to her death, ABC News reported. Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and was named Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, the Des Moines Register reported. She was a senior at Iowa State and was from Puente San Miguel, Spain, according to her Iowa State biography. >> Read more trending news  She will be honored at Saturday’s Iowa State football game. Her funeral arrangements have not been released yet. Barquin Arozamena had qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open this summer. The Alabama event was a LPGA Tour major. She didn’t advance past the first two rounds, ABC News reported.
  • 2,000-year-old Sphinx discovered in ancient Egyptian temple
    2,000-year-old Sphinx discovered in ancient Egyptian temple
    A sandstone statue of a sphinx was discovered in an ancient temple in Aswan, Egypt, as workers were trying to lower the groundwater level, and experts believe it’s more than 2,000 years old. A sphinx is a mythical creature created by the Egyptians with the head of a human man, the body of a lion and sometimes wings. In Greek mythology, a sphinx had the head of a woman. The statue likely dates to the Ptolemaic period from 305 BC – 30 BC, according to Secretary General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri. The sphinx was found in the Kom Ombo temple near an area where two sandstone reliefs of King Ptolemy V were found two months ago, according to a press release from the Antiquities Council.  Cleopatra was the last Ptolemy to rule Egypt and the most famous of the dynasty, which was actually Greek but ruled both Egypt and Greece at the time. >> Trending: New dinosaur with razor-sharp claws and jagged teeth unearthed in Argentina The director of Aswan Antiquities, Abdel Moneim Saeed, said researchers are searching for more information on the sphinx and that more archaeological studies are planned in the same area.
