College
Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-kirby smart-uga

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 788 (Sept. 24, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the good and not-so-good moments from UGA’s 43-29 win vs. Missouri.

Beginning of the show: Georgia won somewhat easily Saturday with far from a perfect effort — a fact that leaves some UGA fans with difficult feelings to process. Was it a good day because UGA won by two touchdowns on the road? Was it disappointing day because it wasn’t as big a blowout as the Bulldogs had vs. South Carolina? I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show and share audio from UGA coach Kirby Smart, who had some pointed remarks about what his team did well and which areas it still needs work.

10-minute mark: I’ll explain why the Bulldogs’ pass rush may have been the best thing about the game vs. Missouri.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Chip Towers joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Whether the UGA defense is now led by the secondary
  • UGA’s difficulty stopping the run vs. the Tigers
  • An evaluation of UGA quarterback Jake Fromm
  • A look at how UGA’s offensive line will be impacted by Ben Cleveland’s injury
  • The end of Rodrigo Blankenship’s touchback streak
  • And Chip’s thoughts on wide receiver JJ Holloman — who dropped the football near the goal line while scoring a touchdown Saturday

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s blowout win vs. Tennessee, another easy win for Alabama, and a discussion about Kentucky — which is quickly becoming the SEC’s biggest surprise.

35-minute mark: I’ll share audio from Smart praising defensive back Eric Stokes — who briefly replaced Tyson Campbell at cornerback Saturday, and blocked a punt and scored a touchdown while stepping in for Tyler Simmons.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and recap a wild Saturday that included losses for seven top 25 teams.

The post Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Home break-ins by black bears surge in Connecticut suburbs
    Home break-ins by black bears surge in Connecticut suburbs
    Tom Bradley had grown accustomed to seeing black bears walk through his Connecticut neighborhood, but this month he was alarmed to find something trying to turn a doorknob to enter his house. He used his key fob to set off his car horn, to scare away whatever was in his garage. When he went outside, he saw a bear and two cubs that had been trying to get into his mudroom. 'I think what is happening is the bears are learning,' said Bradley, who has lived at his North Canton home since 1991. 'It was sort of a step from going outside to get the garbage, to going into the garage where the cans are and now they are moving into the homes because they have discovered that is where the food is.' Bears have been encroaching on humans in record numbers this year in Connecticut, which has seen increases in the black bear population like other nearby states and is the only that one does not allow bear hunting. There have been 24 reports of bears breaking into homes and businesses in Connecticut this year, well above the state's yearly average of about six, said Paul Rego, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. In recent months, bears have shredded a car's interior, wandered into a liquor store, even woken residents in their own bedrooms. 'We have many cases where bears have become very comfortable living close to humans and not being impressed by barking dogs and yelling people,' Rego said. Bear encounters are up in other states as well. New York's Department of Environmental Conservation said that this year, New York has received 1,282 nuisance bear reports, such as the animals getting into garbage or bird feeders, compared to 700 a year ago. The agency said they believe drought conditions earlier this summer, which led to fewer berries in the woods, may be a major contributing factor. But Rego said drought wasn't an issue in Connecticut. A study last year by the University of Connecticut showed the bears are actually choosing to make their homes near people. Tracy Rittenhouse, an assistant professor of wildlife ecology in UConn's Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, said she discovered that as the bear population grows, the animals are finding perfect living conditions in what are known as ex-urban areas, where there are plenty of woods, but also homes every acre or two, providing access to those easy food sources. 'We have this perfect mixture of forest and human houses and the bears are moving into these places,' she said. 'It's not people moving into where bears occur, it's bears moving into where people occur.' Steve and Julie Sonlin said bears stop by the couple's Avon home several times a year and have looked into the windows, grabbed a bag of birdseed from the garage, even taken a dip in their hot tub. 'They don't seem to be aggressive,' Sonlin said. 'But they don't seem to be afraid. They seem to be indifferent.' When alerted to bears encroaching on homes, the state DEEP tries to dissuade the animals it captures from coming back by 'hazing' them, shooting them with rubber bullets, bean bags or paint balls and exposing them to loud noises, Rego said. But he said bears are most often rewarded for living near people, and seldom face a negative consequence. He would like Connecticut to open a hunting season on bears. Recent legislation to introduce a bear hunt has failed in the state legislature with opposition from animal rights groups. Maine has the largest black bear population on the East Coast at about 36,000 animals, but the number of nuisance bear complaints in the state has held about steady, averaging about 500 per year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the number of complaints usually correlates to the abundance of natural foods, such as nuts and berries. The state uses a popular fall hunting season to try to control the growth of the population. But Bob Humphrey, a wildlife biologist and hunter in the state, said it might be time to consider adding a spring hunt, because the bear population just keeps growing. In Connecticut, Rego and others fear that eventually there will be attacks on humans. Bradley said he's already witnessed some close calls, such as recently when a mother bear found herself and her cubs between a neighbor's yard with a barking dog and another with a child playing in it. He said he alerted the child's mother to the bear and the woman brought her child back inside the house. 'It's scary,' he said. 'Sooner or later, some child, some elderly person, some dog is going to walk out between a bear and her cub and it's going to be a disaster.' ____ Associated Press reporter Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.
  • Private investigator hopes to reunite father brutally attacked, with his family
    Private investigator hopes to reunite father brutally attacked, with his family
    A private investigator is hoping to reunite a father with his family after someone brutally assaulted him.  Roberto Gomez, 49, is paralyzed and unable to speak. Police never found out who attacked him. “It went cold, no information, and he would up at the hospital,” said K.C. Rowe, a private investigator who owns and operates Katella Investigations in Marietta. “He’s just a hard working guy and came across some bad characters and they beat him. They just left him.” Rowe told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that officers found Roberto behind a Cherokee County gas station in December 2016. The business, near Hickory Flat Highway in Canton, is frequented by men who are day laborers looking to be picked up for work, said Rowe.  Rowe said officers found Roberto bleeding from his head, with no shoes on, covered with a jacket. He was unable to respond to police and was rushed to Kennestone Hospital with severe injuries, including facial fractures, said Rowe.  TRENDING STORIES: Drivers: You now need to pay to use new Northwest Corridor express lanes Drugs disguised as candy uncovered in local bust Six Flags offers $300 for spending 30 hours in coffin “In my line of work, that’s probably going to indicate he got jumped,” said Rowe.  Rowe told Jose a facility in Cobb County has been caring for Roberto for the last eight months. Kennestone Hospital has been gracious in funding Roberto’s care, but it’s scheduled to end in October, said Rowe. Roberto spent more than a year at the hospital before he was transferred to the care facility. “We took him on because he’s a human being and he needs to find his home,” said Rowe.  Rowe is hoping to get Roberto home to his family. He said he will use GoFundMe donations to pay for Roberto’s airfare. The remaining balance will be given to Roberto’s family to help pay for medical expenses.  “Somehow, some way, we’re going to get him home,” said Rowe.  To donate to the GoFundMe, click here. 
  • Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville
    Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville
    Gwinnett County police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville. According to the department's Twitter, officers were called to a domestic incident between a man and a woman. Police say a man was shot.  The shooting happened on Alex Lane. Channel 2 Action News is gathering more information on this breaking story and we will have the latest information, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  Active Investigation: Officer involved shooting on Alex Ln in Lawrenceville. Domestic incident between a man and woman. Man shot. PIO is en route to scene to gather details. pic.twitter.com/sj3fUxoLo7 — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 25, 2018 TRENDING STORIES: Drivers: You now need to pay to use new Northwest Corridor express lanes Drugs disguised as candy uncovered in local bust Six Flags offers $300 for spending 30 hours in coffin
  • Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations in TV interview: ‘I never did any such thing’
    Brett Kavanaugh denies sexual assault allegations in TV interview: ‘I never did any such thing’
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh used an interview on Fox News Monday night to defend himself against allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of a planned hearing on the matter by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. >> Read more trending news  Kavanaugh, who was seen as a shoo-in for the high court when President Donald Trump first announced his pick for the seat vacated by the retiring Anthony Kennedy, has, instead found himself at the center of a growing maelstrom of allegations about his behavior as a high school and college student, including sexual assault, drunkenness and lewd behavior. “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh told Fox host Martha MacCallum in response to a question about why college professor Christine Blasey Ford would accuse him of such a thing.  “I never did any such thing,” he said. Ford said the incident happened at a party when they were both in high school. >> Related: SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in first TV interview repeatedly denies sexual assault accusations “I was never at any such party,” Kavanaugh said. “I was never at a party like Dr. Ford described.” Ford said Kavanaugh assaulted her at a small gathering at a house in a Maryland neighborhood in 1982 when both attended elite prep schools. “People might have had too many beers on occasion, and people generally in high school — I think all of us have probably done things we look back on in high school and regret or cringe a bit,” he said, but he went on to deny he did anything wrong. “I’ve always treated women with dignity and respect,” Kavanaugh said throughout the interview.  “Again, again, I’m just asking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity and my family’s integrity,” he said repeatedly. >> Jamie DuPree: Kavanaugh won’t withdraw as judge heads for Thursday showdown hearing Kavanaugh said he’s looking for a fair process to defend his integrity and clear his name. Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley, was by his side during the interview and said the sexual assault allegations don’t make any sense. “I know Brett and I’ve known him for 17 years ... (This) is not consistent with Brett,” she said. She also said the allegations have been “incredibly hard” on their family. The couple have two girls together. When asked about a second woman who accused him of acting in a lewd manner at a Yale University dormitory party when they were freshmen, Brett Kavanaugh again denied the allegation. “I never did any such thing.” >> Related: Second Kavanaugh accuser: Who is Deborah Ramirez? In a question about a potential third accuser who has reportedly alleged Brett Kavanaugh was part of a gang rape culture in the 1980s, he vehemently denied it, calling it “totally false and outrageous.” “I didn’t do this or anything resembling this,” he said. “I’m telling the truth.” 
  • Candidates for governor in red Oklahoma face off at forum
    Candidates for governor in red Oklahoma face off at forum
    The Democrat trying to capture the governor's seat in Oklahoma said Monday his government experience is a benefit, but he also quickly pointed out that it's been eight years since he's held office in the red state where a dozen incumbents have already lost primary elections this year. Drew Edmondson, a 71-year-old former attorney general who served four terms, has painted the Republicans' nearly decadelong control of Oklahoma state government as a disaster that led to massive budget shortfalls and this year's teacher walkout over dwindling funding for public schools. 'We've got 30 percent of our school districts that don't offer a foreign language anymore,' Edmondson said during a forum Monday where he and Republican nominee Kevin Stitt faced off. 'Twenty percent of our districts have gone to four-day school weeks.' Neither man brought up the woman they are trying to replace — term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, whose popularity has declined amid voter frustration with incumbents. But Stitt, a 45-year-old mortgage company owner from Tulsa who touts his status as a businessman outsider, suggested career politicians are to blame for some of Oklahoma's budget woes. 'If the career politician was going to fix it, they already would have,' Stitt said during the forum, which was hosted by The Oklahoman newspaper in Oklahoma City. 'It's going to take a fresh set of eyes on state government to turn things around.' Edmondson, who noted he hasn't held political office in eight years, didn't shy away from highlighting his experience as an attorney general and a local district attorney. 'I'm certainly proud of my record as a public servant ... and I think it commends consideration,' he said. Republicans have dominated state elections across the country since 2010, the first midterm election after Barack Obama took office as president. The GOP's dominance in 2010 in Oklahoma was particularly striking, with Republicans flipping every statewide elected office from Democrat to Republican. But Democrats have been chipping away at the GOP's advantage in the Legislature, winning a string of four special election victories in seats previously held by Republicans over the last two years. Democrats also appear to be energized by their opposition to President Donald Trump and by April's teacher walkout that prompted dozens of educators to run for office. Stitt, who already has raised more than $6.5 million, including more than $3.2 million in personal loans, is expected to have a fundraising advantage over Edmondson, who raised about $2 million over the same period, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. Matt Romano and his wife, Lori, came to Monday's forum to learn more about the candidates, but appeared to be leaning in different directions. Lori Romano, 52, a retired teacher and registered Republican, said she likes the idea of a Democrat such as Edmondson serving as a check on the GOP's power in Oklahoma. She added that his experience in an elected position is a plus. 'If you're going to be in the political arena, you have to know a little about it,' she said. But Matt Romano, 57, a salesman, said he was leaning toward Stitt because he favored a political outsider and liked the idea of taking a business approach to state government. He said Edmondson's years in office were a liability. 'That tells me he's part of the establishment,' he said. 'He's an establishment politician, and I think we've seen enough establishment politicians.' ___ Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy
  • Woman says man pretending to be an officer followed her home
    Woman says man pretending to be an officer followed her home
    A woman tells Channel 2 Action News a man pretending to be a police officer followed her home. Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned the man was dressed like an officer complete with a hat and badge. According to Acworth police, the woman said she accidentally cut the man off. Police said when the man caught up with the woman, he told her to roll her window down because he's an officer. The woman says she had her 10-year-old son with her in the car. We learned the man is a civilian employee for the Atlanta Police Department. Johnson is speaking with investigators, for a report you'll see on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  TRENDING STORIES: Truck driver shot in chest inside Flying J; 'Armed, dangerous' gunmen on loose Strip club closed after food stamps used to buy lap dances, drugs Six Flags St. Louis offers $300 for spending 30 hours in coffin  
