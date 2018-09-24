Listen Live
  • heavy-rain-day
    83°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 83° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 72°
College
Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart's blunt assessment of UGA's shortcomings
Close

Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings

Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings

Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
georgia football-georgia podcast-kirby smart-uga

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart's quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 788 (Sept. 24, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the good and not-so-good moments from UGA's 43-29 win vs. Missouri.

Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings

Beginning of the show: Georgia won somewhat easily Saturday with far from a perfect effort — a fact that leaves some UGA fans with difficult feelings to process. Was it a good day because UGA won by two touchdowns on the road? Was it disappointing day because it wasn’t as big a blowout as the Bulldogs had vs. South Carolina? I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show and share audio from UGA coach Kirby Smart, who had some pointed remarks about what his team did well and which areas it still needs work.

10-minute mark: I’ll explain why the Bulldogs’ pass rush may have been the best thing about the game vs. Missouri.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Chip Towers joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

  • Whether the UGA defense is now led by the secondary
  • UGA’s difficulty stopping the run vs. the Tigers
  • An evaluation of UGA quarterback Jake Fromm
  • A look at how UGA’s offensive line will be impacted by Ben Cleveland’s injury
  • The end of Rodrigo Blankenship’s touchback streak
  • And Chip’s thoughts on wide receiver JJ Holloman — who dropped the football near the goal line while scoring a touchdown Saturday

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s blowout win vs. Tennessee, another easy win for Alabama, and a discussion about Kentucky — which is quickly becoming the SEC’s biggest surprise.

35-minute mark: I’ll share audio from Smart praising defensive back Eric Stokes — who briefly replaced Tyson Campbell at cornerback Saturday, and blocked a punt and scored a touchdown while stepping in for Tyler Simmons.

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and recap a wild Saturday that included losses for seven top 25 teams.

The post Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Philadelphia Flyers unveil new mascot
    Philadelphia Flyers unveil new mascot
    The Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot. Meet Gritty. The team unveiled the new mascot Monday morning.  According to the Philadelphia Flyers website, the name Gritty describes the team's attitude.  Gritty is “loyal but mischievous” and the “ultimate Flyers fan,” the website said. He’s orange and black, the same colors of the team he boosts. Penguins fans will agree, we'll take Iceburgh over Gritty any day.
  • Bill Cosby facing as little as 4 years behind bars for drugging, molesting friend
    Bill Cosby facing as little as 4 years behind bars for drugging, molesting friend
    The first day of a two-day sentencing hearing in suburban Philadelphia for comedian Bill Cosby is over after a jury found him guilty earlier this year of drugging and molesting a onetime friend in 2004. >> Read more trending news Update 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24: Comedian Bill Cosby could see less than 4 years in jail after the judge Monday merged the three counts of aggravated indecent assault Cosby was convicted of into one for sentencing purposes because the counts were all connected to one event, according to news outlets. Cosby may not even see any jail time based on criminal guidelines in Pennsylvania and the fact that he has no previous record. He was facing as much as 30 years behind bars. Also during proceedings Monday, victim Andrea Constand and members of her family delivered impact statements. Constand said she just wants “justice” in the case, according to CNN. 'I have testified, I have given you my victim impact statement. You heard me, the jury heard me and Mr. Cosby heard me. All I'm asking for is justice as the court sees fit,' Constand said in court. Her mother, father and older sister also delivered impact statements. The defense has not called any witnesses, yet, including Bill Cosby, but could tomorrow. (Original story) Cosby, 81, could spend the rest of his life behind bars. He is facing as many as 30 years in prison, although state guidelines for someone like Cosby, who does not have any prior convictions, call for between one and four years in prison. The sentencing hearing will begin with testimony about Cosby's sex offender evaluation and whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator. That would make him subject to lifetime counseling and community notification. Related: Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual assault trial A jury found Cosby guilty in April 2018 of drugging and molesting onetime friend Andrea Constand in 2004. Constand was in court Monday for Cosby’s sentencing hearing. Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, making his the first conviction of a celebrity accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era. Related: Camille Cosby says ‘mob justice, not real justice’ led to Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the same charges.  Jurors deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days in June 2017, but they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home, The Associated Press reported. Cosby maintained that he and Constand shared a consensual sexual encounter. Cosby's attorney said Constand was a 'con artist' who leveled false accusations against the comedian so that she could sue him. Dozens of women have made high-profile accusations that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, but Constand’s case was the only one to result in criminal charges against Cosby.  ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: Trump praises trade deal with South Korea
    The Latest: Trump praises trade deal with South Korea
    The Latest on President Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly (all times local): 4:42 p.m. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have signed the first major agreement of Trump's trade agenda. The leaders signed an update to an existing U.S.-South Korea free-trade agreement Monday in New York. Both leaders are attending an annual U.N. gathering. Trump calls it a 'very big deal' and says the new agreement makes significant improvements to reduce the trade deficit between the countries and create new opportunities to export American products to South Korea. He says U.S. automobiles, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products will gain better access to Korean markets. Moon says companies from both countries will be able to do business under more stable conditions. The South Korean leader also said he hopes the revised agreement with the U.S. will help solidify their cooperation in other areas. ____ 3:20 p.m. President Donald Trump says his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will unfold much like their first meeting, except for the location. Trump says it will happen in the 'not too distant' future but they will not meet in the same place. He says details will be announced 'pretty soon.' The president and Kim met in Singapore in June to discuss denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Trump commented Monday in New York during an appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Moon recently met with Kim and brought a message from the North Korean leader for Trump. Trump also says he's 'excited' to be signing a new trade deal with South Korea. He says the deal to be signed later Monday is great for both countries. __ 2:10 p.m. A senior Russian lawmaker who is under U.S. sanctions is pushing for the release of jailed Russian gun activist Maria Butina during a special visit to New York. Leonid Slutsky, head of the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee, tells The Associated Press that 'we will fight for her (Butina's) freedom.' The Russian government has championed Butina's cause, saying she's been wrongfully accused of working as a covert agent in the U.S. and infiltrating the National Rifle Association. Butina has pleaded not guilty. Slutsky says he hopes to meet while in New York with U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who visited Moscow last month and has encouraged more cooperation with Russia despite increasing layers of U.S. sanctions over Russian interference abroad. Slutsky is under U.S. sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea, but won special permission to come to New York to attend the U.N. meetings. ___ 12:15 p.m. The top U.S. diplomat is defending President Donald Trump's decision to seek out a second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un even though Kim's government has not followed through on commitments to halt its nuclear program. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) said Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, 'We've been at this the other way an awfully long time and failed.' He says, 'We tried to do details, we tried to do step for step,' but those were unsuccessful. Pompeo says, 'We're bringing the two senior leaders, the individuals who can actually make the decisions that will move this process forward,' in hopes they can make a breakthrough. Trump said Monday he hopes to meet with Kim again 'quite soon.' ___ 12:10 p.m. France's top diplomat is decrying what he calls U.S. President Donald Trump's 'mix of unilateralism and isolationism' but says that's no reason to snub Trump or lock him out of world events. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the U.N. General Assembly this week will test whether people like Trump are 'playing together or playing lone horseman, whether they are seeking solutions or sticking to slogans.' Le Drian said Monday despite Trump's America first attitude France still wants Trump to join international ceremonies Nov. 11 in Paris marking the end of World War I 'to celebrate the sacrifices of American forces.' Le Drian suggested the ceremonies could remind Trump of the importance of international cooperation. Trump planned to meet later Monday in New York with French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN'). Trump says he's president of the United States, not the world. ___ 9:10 a.m. President Donald Trump says a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to take place 'quite soon.' Speaking at the United Nations, Trump says the relationship with the country whose leader he branded last year as 'Little Rocket Man' is much improved. He said Monday: 'It was a different world. That was a dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time.' Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) is working out the details for the second Trump-Kim meeting. Kim requested a second meeting with Trump in a letter this month, and Trump says, 'we will be doing that.' Trump is set to meet with South Korea's Moon Jae-in later Monday to discuss North Korea and trade details. Moon is expected to convey to Trump a personal message from Kim delivered at their inter-Korean talks last week. ___ 8:55 a.m. President Donald Trump is at the United Nations for his second general assembly meeting with world leaders since taking office and has participated in a counter-narcotics event. He's calling for global action to address the illegal movement and abuse of drugs. The U.S. in sponsoring the U.N. Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem, which includes signatures from 130 U.N. member states pledging to do more to combat the global drug trade. Trump said Monday, 'The scourge of drug addiction continues to claim too many lives in the United States and nations around the world.' He adds, 'Today we commit to fighting the drug epidemic together.' Trump was elected promising to address U.S. opioid addiction. ___ 12:45 a.m. As he begins the sequel to his stormy U.N. debut, President Donald Trump will again confront the dangers posed by North Korea's nuclear threat, though its shadow may appear somewhat less ominous than a year ago. Twelve months after Trump stood at the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly and derided North Korea's Kim Jong Un as 'Rocket Man,' the push to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula is a work in progress, although fears of war have given way to dreams of rapprochement. The president, whose bellicose denunciations of Pyongyang have largely given way to hopeful notes, plans to sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who comes bearing a personal message to Trump from North Korea's Kim after their inter-Korean talks last week.
  • T.I. plans pop-up trap music museum, trap house escape room in Atlanta
    T.I. plans pop-up trap music museum, trap house escape room in Atlanta
    To celebrate the 15th anniversary of his album, “Trap Muzik,” rapper T.I. is bringing a unique, pop-up trap music museum to the hip-hop capital of the South. Fader reported that the artist took to Instagram to announce the new project. “I made it a album... but WE MADE IT A GENRE!!!!” he wrote. “This is a celebration of ALL OF OUR CONTRIBUTIONS to the CULTURE WE CALL TRAP MUZIK!!!!” >> Read more trending news  The Trap Music Museum doesn’t have a set location just yet, but according to the official website, the venue will also feature an escape room. Cost of entry for Escape the Trap Room will be $30. Related: 2 Chainz announces Haunted Pink Trap House In the museum, attendees will learn about a variety of featured trap artists, including 21 Savage, Future, the late Shawty Lo and more. Fader reported the museum will open on Sept. 30. Guests can RSVP and get more information, including hours for the museum and escape room, at the Trap Museum website.
  • Brett Kavanaugh, wife to sit down for first TV interview since SCOTUS nomination
    Brett Kavanaugh, wife to sit down for first TV interview since SCOTUS nomination
    ﻿Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is under fire as accusations of sexual misconduct cloud what was expected to be a simple nomination process.   >> Read more trending news  The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, in which a woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers will testify about the alleged incident.  >> Related: Brett Kavanaugh nomination: When is the hearing? What happens next? Another woman came forward Sunday to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct during a drunken party in a dorm room when they were both freshmen at Yale University. Here are the latest updates: Update 5:00 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley sat down Monday afternoon for their first television interview since Kavanaugh was nominated to the high court. The interview, with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, is scheduled to air Monday night at 7:00 p.m. and comes amid accusations that the judge sexually assaulted at least one woman and may have behaved inappropriately toward another woman.  The couple is expected to address those allegations during the interview. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: In a letter released Monday by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, Christine Blasey Ford reiterated her commitment to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about an encounter she said she had with Kavanaugh when they were teenagers. Ford, a professor at California’s Palo Alto University, told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party in the 1980s. “While I am frightened, please know, my fear will not hold me back from testifying and you will be provided with answers to all of your questions,” Ford said in the letter, which was dated Saturday. “I ask for fair and respectful treatment.” Ford said she contacted her congresswoman, Rep. Anna Eshoo, after she learned Kavanaugh was on the short-list for consideration for nomination to the Supreme Court. “My original intent was first and foremost to be a helpful citizen – in a confidential way that would minimize collateral damage to all families and friends involved,” Ford wrote. “I thought that knowledge of his actions could be useful for you and those in charge of choosing among the various candidates.” Ford said she later contacted one of her senators, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein. Update 3:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for “aiding and abetting” in what he called a “shameful, shameful smear campaign” against Kavanaugh. 'Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man’s personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations,' McConnell said Monday from the Senate floor. Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: In a letter addressed Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh called the allegations against him “smears, pure and simple.” “They debase our public discourse,' Kavanaugh wrote. 'They are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination -- if allowed to succeed -- will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.' At least two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in incidents that happened three decades ago. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at California’s Palo Alto University, told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s.  The New Yorker reported Sunday that Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanaugh made unwanted advances during a drunken party at a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, when they were both attending Yale University. 'I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,' Kavanaugh wrote Monday. 'The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.' >> Read the full letter from Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to appear Thursday for an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Update 9:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 24: President Donald Trump reiterated his support of Kavanaugh on Monday, telling reporters that the judge is “an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way.” >> Related: Who is Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court? “I think it could be, there’s a chance that this could be, one of the single-most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate to happen for anything, but I am with Judge Kavanaugh and I look forward to the vote,” Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York. “People who  come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mentioned it, all of the sudden it happens. In my opinion it’s totally political.” Update 2:24 a.m. EDT Sept. 24: The White House on Sunday again defended President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kavanaugh after new allegations surfaced. Earlier Sunday, The New Yorker reported reported that Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanaugh made unwanted advances during a drunken party at a dorm during the 1983-84 school year while they both attended Yale. “This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” said White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec. >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: White House denounces ‘smear campaign’ against Kavanaugh Meanwhile, attorney Michael Avenatti, who recently made headlines as porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, “claimed to represent a woman with information about high school-era parties attended by Kavanaugh,” The Associated Press reported. He told the AP that he would reveal more details, including the client’s identity, in the next few days and later clarified that his client is not Ramirez. ﻿Update 8:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: An unredacted letter of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh has been released. ﻿Update 8:05 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: Officials are looking into another sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanuagh made unwanted advances toward her during a drunken party at a dorm during the 1983-84 school year, while they both attended Yale, The New Yorker reported.  >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: White House denounces ‘smear campaign’ against Kavanaugh “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” Kavanuagh wrote in a statement, The New Yorker reported. “This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name -- and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building -- against these last-minute allegations.” Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 23:  The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed that a public hearing will be held Thursday on a sexual assault claim made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to The Associated Press. >> Related: Who is Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser? Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said Sunday in a statement that their client will testify in an open hearing Thursday morning, CNN reported. The statement -- from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich -- came after a call with staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday, CNN reported.  Original report: Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify next week in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford’s lawyers said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had previously said the committee would hold a hearing Monday on allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh unless a last-ditch effort to negotiate with Ford and her attorneys was reached by 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Grassley had extended the deadline multiple times as both sides negotiated the details of Ford’s possible appearance before the committee. In a new development reported by NBC Saturday morning, Garrett Ventry, a GOP communications aide and adviser who has helped coordinate the party’s messaging amid Ford’s claims against Kavanaugh has resigned. Ventry allegedly was fired from a previous job due to a sexual harassment allegation, NBC reported. Ventry denied any misconduct. >> Related: Trump casts doubt on Kavanaugh accuser: 'Very hard for me to imagine anything happened' “Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay,” Grassley said in a statement earlier this week. >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: Republicans press for Kavanaugh vote if accuser won't testify  California college professor Christine Blasey Ford said she was assaulted by a drunk Brett Kavanaugh at a party in the early 1980s when the two were still in high school. Another person, Mark Judge, was present at the time, but Judge has refused to testify about what happened in a bedroom when the three were present. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, saying the incident never happened. “It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this committee and the American people to delay this hearing any further,” Grassley said, according to media reports. >> Related: Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford wants FBI investigation before testifying in Senate Ford’s attorney, Lisa Banks, said the professor is willing to testify, but believes a “full, non-partisan investigation” is needed first. >> Related: Trump: FBI shouldn't investigate Kavanaugh allegation “The committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good-faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceedings,” Banks said. Late Friday, Grassley set a Saturday afternoon deadline for Ford to decide whether she’ll testify next week.
  • The Latest: Doc Rivers urging eligible players 'to go vote'
    The Latest: Doc Rivers urging eligible players 'to go vote'
    The Latest on NBA media day from around the league on Monday (all times Eastern): 5:05 p.m. Doc Rivers says he's always been political, he just doesn't talk about it much. But the Los Angeles Clippers coach is urging his players who are eligible to vote in next month's midterm elections to do so, saying, 'It's more important now than ever.' Rivers says, 'We have to go vote. We have to go register. Black men have to go vote. We have to do better, so I talk to my players about it.' Rivers cited the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court as one reason players should get out and vote. ___ 4:45 p.m. The Denver Nuggets haven't set any sort of timetable for the return of guard Isaiah Thomas or forward Michael Porter Jr. Thomas is coming off March hip surgery, while the rookie Porter had a second back procedure in July. Thomas said Monday at Nuggets media day that, 'I'm taking my sweet time, because I rushed it before and that didn't work out for me.' Thomas signed a $2 million, one-year deal with Denver to prove he and his hip are worth a big-time investment. He says, 'I'm only going to go out on the court when I'm able to produce on a high level.' Porter was taken by Denver with the 14th overall pick in the June draft. He was considered a top-five selection before a back injury that required surgery limited him to three games at Missouri in 2017-18. He says, 'As I get better, (a timetable) is something we'll talk about.' ___ 4:25 p.m. Vince Carter already has the attention of his young Atlanta teammates. Entering his 20th and likely final season in the NBA, the 41-year-old Carter joined the Hawks on a one-year contract to mentor players with little or no experience and help steady a long season of rebuilding. Atlanta's nucleus of Trae Young, John Collins and Taurean Prince reached out to Carter, an eight-time All-Star, as soon as he signed. Carter says he took the same approach early in his career. Veteran teammates Charles Oakley, Doug Christie, Dee Brown and Kevin Willis played with some of the game's legends — Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins — and Carter gleaned as much information as he could. ___ 4:10 p.m. Marcin Gortat says his clash with John Wall is over. Of course, it probably helps that Gortat was traded to the Clippers during the offseason and Wall is still in Washington. Gortat says he exchanged messages with Wall and there's 'no bad blood.' Gortat says someone had to take the blame for last season, when the Wizards finished 43-39 and lost to Toronto in the opening round of the playoffs. Gortat says that because he was the oldest on the team he took responsibility. He and Wall had exchanged words over the point guard's seeming lack of defense that put the 6-foot-11 Gortat in the difficult position of guarding smaller, quicker players. Gortat jokes that in December he's going to take a photo when it's 86 degrees in Los Angeles and there's snow in Washington, D.C. He also couldn't resist pointing out the Clippers training camp is in Hawaii. ___ 3:45 p.m. LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers can have success this season without winning a championship. James made his first significant public appearance since joining the Lakers with a 13-minute news conference at media day in El Segundo. The superstar acknowledged he's excited for his first real practice Tuesday with his new teammates, saying it's like 'the first day of school.' But after leading his teams to the past eight consecutive NBA Finals, James made it clear he doesn't share the championship-or-bust mentality espoused by Kobe Bryant. James acknowledged the Golden State Warriors and other title contenders are years ahead of the Lakers, and he's more interested in controlling how his new team prepares for success this season. ___ 3:25 p.m. Call it The LeBron James effect. After leading Cleveland to four straight NBA Finals in his second stint with the Cavs, James left as a free agent this summer and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers — creating a massive void in Cleveland. Still, the Cavs feel there is life without James and are embracing the chance to rebuild without him. Coach Tyronn Lue said Monday during Cleveland's media day that the team has 'new challenges and a new chapter as far young guys, old guys mixing to have a good team on the floor and making the playoffs. I don't see this as a rebuild or anything different.' Perhaps to pay respect to his former teammate, All-Star Kevin Love wore a pair of James' model sneakers while making the rounds Monday. ___ 3:15 p.m. DeMarcus Cousins has progressed in his recovery from surgery for a torn left Achilles tendon, is doing light shooting and other skill work on the court and will be able to do some noncontact work when the Warriors' training camp begins. Golden State general manager Bob Myers says anyone who figures the two-time defending champions plan to 'save DeMarcus for the playoffs, I think that's inaccurate, when he can play he'll play.' That doesn't mean Cousins will be rushed. He was re-examined last week by Dr. Richard Ferkel, the surgeon who performed his procedure, and all was positive. Cousins injured his Achilles in late January and it prematurely ended his season with the Pelicans. Before the injury, Cousins average 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games. ___ 3:05 p.m. The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking trade offers for four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Six days after Butler's request to be moved to another team became public knowledge, the Timberwolves gathered for physical exams and media obligations the day before their first practice of training camp. Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Wolves will deal Butler 'if it makes sense for the team.' If not, Thibodeau says he expects Butler to participate in practice once he's finished rehabbing some injuries in about a week. Butler arrived in Minnesota prior to last season in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, where he played for Thibodeau in his first four NBA seasons. ___ 2:50 p.m. DeMar DeRozan wasn't happy when he got sent to the San Antonio Spurs by Toronto in the deal that saw the Raptors land Kawhi Leonard. He says the frustration is in the past. DeRozan spoke at Spurs media day Monday, saying that talks with Spurs veteran Rudy Gay helped him get his mind right again. DeRozan's close relationship with Toronto's Kyle Lowry is well-known, but says the reason he was so tight with his former Raptors' backcourt mate is because of Gay bringing them together. DeRozan says 'everybody looks at me and Kyle's relationship, but me and Kyle's relationship wouldn't have started if it hadn't been for Rudy. That should kind of speak volumes.' DeRozan also says to be wanted by a coach as accomplished as Gregg Popovich and a franchise that wins so much as the Spurs is 'definitely a blessing.' ___ 2:35 p.m. Boston's Kyrie Irving says spending part of his summer in Seattle at Jamal Crawford's annual summer league is exactly what he needed to get acclimated to playing basketball again. Irving joined Crawford and several NBA players including John Wall, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant at the event, which Crawford has helped organize since 2005. In all Irving spent about three weeks in the Pacific Northwest, participating in pickup games that drew spectators like Seattle-area resident and Celtics legend Bill Russell. Irving said Monday at Boston's media day that 'it was just great to be up there getting some quality runs in.' The Boston guard is coming off rehab from multiple left knee surgeries that prematurely ended his season last April. He was left to be a spectator while his Celtics teammates made a run to the Eastern Conference finals before falling in seven games to the Cavaliers. He says his knee 'feels great,' though he says only after playing in NBA games will help him fully feel like himself again.' ___ 1:35 p.m. Hornets point guard Kemba Walker says he doesn't want go play for a super team. He wants to stay in Charlotte. The two-time NBA All-Star becomes an unrestricted free agent next July. There is expected to be plenty of interest in him around the league next summer, but Walker says unequivocally that his goal is to continue playing for Michael Jordan's Hornets. The 28-year-old Walker said Monday at Hornets media day that he doesn't 'want to be nowhere else.' Walker is the franchise's all-time leading scorer and is entering his eighth season with the Hornets. He said, 'You see guys who are on elite teams. I don't want to do that. I want to create something special here in Charlotte, something that we have never had here before. I want to create some consistency. And I want to be a part of that.' Walker is 'confident' the Hornets will try to resign him next summer, saying 'I just have that feeling.' ___ 12:45 p.m. Kristaps Porzingis says he is taking a conservative approach to his recovery from a torn ACL and has no timetable for his return to the court. Porzingis was injured in February and the Knicks have said he won't return until both the team and player are certain he is ready. Porzingis said Monday during Knicks media day that he is running lightly but not sprinting yet. Part of the reason for taking the rehab process slowly, he says, is that doctors say there is no precedent for a 7-foot-3 player recovering from that type of knee injury. Porzingis also says he is not thinking about a contract extension, which he would have to sign before the season starts or wait until next summer. ___ 12:25 p.m. Kawhi Leonard knows that people want to know his future plans. He's more focused on the here and now. Leonard spoke out as a member of the Toronto Raptors for the first time on Monday, and one of the questions he fielded at media day was about his future — specifically, whether it includes staying in Toronto past this season. He didn't offer any hints. Leonard says when it comes to what's next, he looks at it 'as a day-to-day process.' Leonard says his focus 'is on this year, this group that I have and striving to get to a championship. We all want to win and if you're looking in the future you're going to trip over the present.' The Raptors held their media day in Toronto, and are flying to British Columbia for training camp that starts Tuesday. ___ 11:45 a.m. New Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard could miss the start of training camp with a bad back. Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Monday at the team's media day that Howard's back is sore and his status is considered day-to-day. Brooks says 'we'll see how he feels' on Tuesday, the first day of camp. The coach says the Wizards are 'not going to rush him.' ___ 11:35 a.m. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra predicts that most Heat players won't sleep well on Monday night, because they know what's coming in the first day of practice on Tuesday. Dwyane Wade said Monday at the Heat's media day that he'll sleep just fine. The three-time NBA champion who's entering his 16th and final season says he's actually excited to get going, simply because he knows these are the first steps in what he's calling 'the last dance' of his career. Wade says that he's 'trying to enjoy this, the first of the last, whatever it is, the last of the first, I don't know, the last of the lasts. I'm just trying to enjoy it. There's nothing that they can do to me this year that I haven't seen or been a part of or done.' ___ 2:35 a.m. The NBA offseason is over. Media day — the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters — is Monday around the league. Dallas and Philadelphia got their media-day responsibilities out of the way late last week, because they are off to China for preseason games soon. The other 28 teams will have availabilities throughout the day. Golden State will be asked about the quest to win a third straight title. Minnesota will be talking about Karl-Anthony Towns' new super-max $190 million deal and Jimmy Butler's trade demand. LeBron James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. And in Miami, Dwyane Wade will hold the final media-day news conference of his career. The 28 teams with media days Monday all open training camp Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
