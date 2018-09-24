Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 788 (Sept. 24, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the good and not-so-good moments from UGA’s 43-29 win vs. Missouri.
Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings
Beginning of the show: Georgia won somewhat easily Saturday with far from a perfect effort — a fact that leaves some UGA fans with difficult feelings to process. Was it a good day because UGA won by two touchdowns on the road? Was it disappointing day because it wasn’t as big a blowout as the Bulldogs had vs. South Carolina? I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show and share audio from UGA coach Kirby Smart, who had some pointed remarks about what his team did well and which areas it still needs work.
10-minute mark: I’ll explain why the Bulldogs’ pass rush may have been the best thing about the game vs. Missouri.
15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Chip Towers joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…
- Whether the UGA defense is now led by the secondary
- UGA’s difficulty stopping the run vs. the Tigers
- An evaluation of UGA quarterback Jake Fromm
- A look at how UGA’s offensive line will be impacted by Ben Cleveland’s injury
- The end of Rodrigo Blankenship’s touchback streak
- And Chip’s thoughts on wide receiver JJ Holloman — who dropped the football near the goal line while scoring a touchdown Saturday
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s blowout win vs. Tennessee, another easy win for Alabama, and a discussion about Kentucky — which is quickly becoming the SEC’s biggest surprise.
35-minute mark: I’ll share audio from Smart praising defensive back Eric Stokes — who briefly replaced Tyson Campbell at cornerback Saturday, and blocked a punt and scored a touchdown while stepping in for Tyler Simmons.
End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown and recap a wild Saturday that included losses for seven top 25 teams.
The post Georgia football podcast: Fans should appreciate Kirby Smart’s blunt assessment of UGA’s shortcomings appeared first on DawgNation.