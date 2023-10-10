Georgia football ‘not sleepwalking anymore,’ deserves No. 1 ranking

ATHENS — Georgia football has been ranked No. 1 for so long that it has become a matter of breaking down the number of No. 1 votes received from one week to the next, it seems.

Indeed, ESPN noted that Georgia went from 35 first-place votes to 50 after it beat Kentucky 51-13.

That SEC Podcast Host Michael Bratton shared his mentality on Georgia’s place atop the polls, and it was probably like many others.

“I was leading the charge that Georgia shouldn’t be number one, I didn’t think they had earned that until Saturday,” Bratton said during the Ingles On the Beat Show on Monday night.

“Kentucky, I think they’ll probably go 9-3, they have it in them to be a really good team and Georgia just outclassed them in every manner Saturday, so that was wildly impressive.”

Georgia plays at Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday and then heads into a bye week before it’s annual 340-mile trip to Jacksonville, Fla., for a neutral site game against Florida.

Bratton, like many others, sees the Bulldogs as a very capable program once again.

