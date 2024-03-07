College

Georgia football needs Trevor Etienne to have a strong spring if he’s to lead running back room

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Trevor Etienne (Getty) JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators runs the ball during the second half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Dell McGee never got the chance to coach Trevor Etienne. McGee took the Georgia State head coaching job prior to Etienne taking his first step onto the Georgia practice field.

Instead, Etienne will work with new running backs coach Josh Crawford.

While this is Crawford’s first time coaching running backs at the collegiate level, he’s got a pretty good running back in Etienne to work with.

“I think it provides leadership, he’s played in this league, he’s been very productive,” McGee said of Etienne prior to the Orange Bowl. “You all watch the tape, he’s a very good player.”

Etienne will be in a new role for the Bulldogs as well. For all of his talent, he was never the top ball carrier while playing for Billy Napier at Florida. Etienne finished second in carries in both his freshman and sophomore seasons at Florida behind Montrell Johnson.

Read more at DawgNation.com

