Georgia football O-Line benefitting greatly from former Tennessee commit Cade Mays
Close

Georgia football O-Line benefitting greatly from former Tennessee commit Cade Mays

Georgia football O-Line benefitting greatly from former Tennessee commit Cade Mays

Georgia football O-Line benefitting greatly from former Tennessee commit Cade Mays

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-Cade Mays-Tennessee-recruiting

ATHENS — Georgia football offensive lineman Cade Mays was once considered the cornerstone of Tennessee’s football future, but on Saturday he’ll be going head to head against his home state school.

Plenty of eyes from Knoxville will take note of where the Bulldogs’ No. 77 lines up in the 3:30 p.m. matchup on Saturday at Sanford Stadium (TV: CBS, Radio: WSB 95.5 FM, 750 AM).

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is well aware the game will hold special significance for the Mays family.

Kevin Mays, Cade’s father, was an All-SEC offensive guard in 1994 under Vols’ hall of fame coach and current athletic director Phillip Fulmer.

“I think they understand and acknowledge it’s a big deal for them, being his dad played there, he’s a legacy and all that,” Smart said Tuesday night.

“But at the end of the day, when you get between the lines, a lot of that stuff fades out. You start playing the game, you play physical, you play hard.”

Cade Mays has already proven valuable for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, drawing his first career start at left tackle against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 15 with incumbent Andrew Thomas sidelined by an ankle injury.

Thomas is back from the injury, but now junior right guard Ben Cleveland is out with a broken fibula, and Smart has worked Mays along with two other players at that position.

RELATED: Georgia freshman Cade Mays getting long look at right guard

Indeed, the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Mays has been every bit the impact player his 5-star rating out of Knoxville Catholic High School suggested he would be.

“We’ve been going against each other since spring, bumping   heads and getting each other better,” said junior David Marshall, a 6-3, 274-pound run-stopping defensive end. “He’s powerful and he has good footwork.”

Tennessee’s former coaching staff felt the same way, making Mays a lockdown priority in the 2018 signing class after signing the nation’s No. 1-ranked player in the 2017 class (ESPN), offensive tackle Trey Smith.

Mays had committed to Tennessee on July 13, 2015 and set to work helping to recruit more in-state prospects to the Vols.

“Today was about just trying to get the mid-state, West Tennessee and Tennessee kids in general to realize where their home is,” Mays said on the Vols’ 2016 Junior Day, asked about his role in attracting other players.

But when the Vols’ 2017 season took a downward turn, Mays dreams of competing for championships wearing the orange and white faded.

Georgia was in position to take advantage, and  Mays de-committed on Nov. 7, 2017 — five days before Butch Jones was fired in the aftermath of a loss at Missouri that dropped Tennessee to 4-6.

The Vols had entered the 2017 season with the SEC’s top-ranked recruiting class, but Mays was the fourth de-commitment in five weeks. It was part of a cascade of events that triggered former AD John Currie to make a move with hopes of saving the 2018 recruiting class.

Mays, meanwhile, was merely looking out for his own best interests.

“I think that Georgia is a great academic institution, it’s a place (Mays) knew he had a chance to come in and play,” Smart said. “He wanted to play for championships, I know that’s important him and he really had a good relationship with Coach (Sam) Pittman.

“At the end of the day that long-term relationship with him probably won out, especially with them having a new staff coming in.”

Tennessee threw the kitchen sink at getting Mays back on board, with Fulmer making a personal pitch as well as coach Jeremy Pruitt and his new staff.

But former Vols’ players said they understood why Mays went ahead to Georgia.

“If I’m a top recruit, I’m just thinking about if I’m Cade Mays or if I’m Kevin Mays that kid deserves to play for a championship,” former Tennessee tailback Aaron Hayden said on a radio show hosted by former Vols’ receiver Jayson Swain, according to Saturday Down South.

“He walks in at Clemson he’s probably starting, not next year but maybe the year after that. Why should you lower your expectations because your dad graduated or played at the University of Tennessee?”

Mays’ December signing with Georgia was accentuated by a Snapchat video that surfaced with him singing alternative lyrics to “Dixieland Delight” that disparaged Tennessee and Auburn.

Georgia and Tennessee fans have long moved on from the recruiting battle, and Smart is pleased with the effort and focus Mays has shown in Athens moving forward in his career.

“He wants to do as good as he can, but he’s got to focus on what his assignments are playing football,” Smart said. “Hopefully, he’ll be a guy out there, we still don’t know how the lineup is going to play out, but he’s a great guy and he plays hard.

“At the end of the day I know he’ll give an A effort.”

And, at the end of the day, Mays’ story is just one of many chapters in the longstanding rivalry between Tennessee and Georgia.

DawgNation: Georgia football vs. Tennessee

• The Vols have one shot at staying close to the Bulldogs

• Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt ‘itching to get going’ at Georgia

• Bulldogs will ‘never forget’ Hail Mary loss to Tennessee in 2016

• WATCH: Kirby Smart had plenty to say about Vols-Florida game

• Why Georgia football is a heavy favorite over Tennessee

• Tyson Campbell good to go, but Big Ben Cleveland is out on the O-Line

• D’Andre Walker is putting together a strong senior campaign, 3 sacks

• WATCH: Jake Fromm trying to take his game to a new level

• Georgia football: 5 things moving forward, orange alert

 

 

 

 

The post Georgia football O-Line benefitting greatly from former Tennessee commit Cade Mays appeared first on DawgNation.

  • With bated breath, UN awaits another first for Trump
    With bated breath, UN awaits another first for Trump
    More world leaders step up to the podium at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday but the lion's share of attention will be down the hall where U.S. President Donald Trump will be chairing the Security Council. It'll be Trump's first experience in leading a session of the U.N.'s most powerful body, where the U.S. currently holds the rotating presidency — a perch it is using to double down on its criticism of Iran. While Wednesday's meeting of the council will be addressing the issue of nonproliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, Trump himself has left little doubt that it'll be another chance to target Tehran. On Tuesday, during an unabashedly 'America First' speech, Trump said Iranian leaders 'sow chaos, death and destruction' and 'spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.' His national security adviser, John Bolton, warned that there would be 'hell to pay' if Tehran crossed the U.S., its allies or their partners. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded by accusing the Trump administration of violating the rules of international law and 'state obligations' by withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with the U.S. and five other major powers. Rouhani is almost certain not to attend the Security Council meeting that will test Trump's ability to maintain diplomatic decorum and interact with representatives of rival nations. The council is populated by five permanent members — the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France — and 10 other member states, who occupy a council seat for two-year terms. Iran is not among them. Business will continue Wednesday at the General Assembly, where for a second day, 193 U.N. members take turns to speak out on pressing world issues and their national priorities in world affairs. Among those tentatively scheduled to speak are the leaders of Panama, Iraq, Colombia, Afghanistan and Cuba. This year, 133 world leaders have signed up to attend this year's assembly session, which ends Oct. 1, a significant increase from the 114 leaders last year. However, America's go-it-alone attitude and growing divisions among key world powers risk eroding the U.N.'s ability to bring positive change in global affairs and end conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.
  • Fed seems poised to raise rates for a 3rd time this year
    Fed seems poised to raise rates for a 3rd time this year
    The Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to raise interest rates for a third time this year and possibly modify the likely direction of rates in the months ahead. The big question is whether the strong U.S. economy, which has been fueled this year by tax cuts and increased government spending, could weaken next year, especially if President Donald Trump's trade fights begin to inflict damage and the benefits of tax cuts start to fade. If the Fed finds that prospect likely, it might signal Wednesday that it expects to slow its rate increases next year. The Fed's key short-term rate — a benchmark for many consumer and business loans — now stands in a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent after two quarter-point increases in March and June. A similar rate hike Wednesday would raise that range to a still-low 2 percent to 2.25 percent. Many analysts expect the economy to eventually weaken, in part from the effects of the conflicts Trump has pursued with China, Canada, Europe and other trading partners. If the economy should slow sharply in 2019, the Fed might decide to pull back on its rate increases to avoid hampering growth too much. In that scenario, it might raise rates only twice in 2019 and then retreat to the sidelines to see how the economy fares. Some analysts, though, say they think the momentum built up from the government's economic stimulus will keep strengthening the job market and lowering unemployment — at 3.9 percent, already near a 50-year low. A tight job market could accelerate wages and inflation and prod the Fed to keep tightening credit to ensure that the economy doesn't overheat. Any light the Fed might shed on those questions could come in the statement it will make after its latest policy meeting ends, in updated economic and rate forecasts it will issue or in a news conference that Chairman Jerome Powell will hold afterward. The modest rate increase that's widely expected reflects the continued resilience of the U.S. economy, now in its 10th year of expansion, the second-longest such stretch on record. Most analysts expect the Fed to signal that it plans to raise rates a fourth and final time this year, presumably in December. The Fed's rate increases typically lead to higher rates on some consumer and business loans. Should neither Powell nor the Fed itself clarify expectations for the months ahead, it could be because the policymakers are sharply divided and are coalescing into two familiar opposing groups — 'hawks' and 'doves.' Doves focus on the Fed's mandate to maximize employment and worry less about inflation. Hawks tend to concern themselves more with the need to prevent high inflation. One Fed board member, Lael Brainard, a leading dove, earlier this month surprised some with a speech that emphasized her belief in the need for continued gradual rate hikes. By its latest reckoning, the Fed estimates its 'neutral rate' — the point where it's thought to neither stimulate nor restrain growth — at around 2.9 percent. Two more hikes this year and two in 2019 would lift the Fed's benchmark rate to that level. Many economists worry that Trump's combative trade policies could significantly slow the economy next year. Trump insists that the tariffs he is imposing on Chinese imports, to which Beijing has retaliated, are needed to force China to halt unfair trading practices. But concern is growing that China won't change its practices, the higher tariffs on U.S. and Chinese goods will become permanent and both economies — the world's two largest — will suffer. Powell has so far been circumspect in reflecting on Trump's trade war. The Fed chairman has suggested that while higher tariffs are generally harmful, they could serve a healthy purpose if they eventually force Beijing to liberalize its trade practices. In the meantime, economists are divided over how many Fed rate increases are likely in 2019. The projections range from as few as two to a total of four.
  • Senate panel to hear from internet execs on privacy policies
    Senate panel to hear from internet execs on privacy policies
    The Trump administration is hoping Congress can come up with a new set of national rules governing how companies can use consumers' data that finds a balance between 'privacy and prosperity.' But it will be tricky to reconcile the concerns of privacy advocates who want people to have more control over the usage of their personal data — where they've been, what they view, who their friends are —and the powerful companies that mine it for profit. Executives of a half-dozen U.S. internet titans are due to appear Wednesday before the Senate Commerce Committee to explain their privacy policies. Senior executives from AT&T, Amazon, Apple, Google, Twitter and Charter Communications are expected to testify at the hearing, amid increasing anxiety over safeguarding consumers' data online and recent scandals that have stoked outrage among users and politicians. But the approach to privacy legislation being pondered by policymakers and pushed by the internet industry leans toward a relatively light government touch. An early move in President Donald Trump's tenure set the tone on data privacy. He signed a bill into law in April 2017 that allows internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits. The legislation scrapped Obama-era online privacy rules aimed at giving consumers more control over how broadband companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon share that information. Allie Bohm, policy counsel at the consumer group Public Knowledge, says examples abound of companies not only using the data to market products but also to profile consumers and restrict who sees their offerings: African Americans not getting access to ads for housing, minorities and older people excluded from seeing job postings. The companies 'aren't going to tell that story' to the Senate panel, she said. 'These companies make their money off consumer data.' What is needed, privacy advocates maintain, is legislation to govern the entire 'life cycle' of consumers' data: how it's collected, used, kept, shared and sold. Meanwhile, regulators elsewhere have started to act. The 28-nation European Union put in strict new rules this spring that require companies to justify why they're collecting and using personal data gleaned from phones, apps and visited websites. Companies also must give EU users the ability to access and delete data, and to object to data use under one of the claimed reasons. A similar law in California will compel companies to tell customers upon request what personal data they've collected, why it was collected and what types of third parties have received it. Companies will be able to offer discounts to customers who allow their data to be sold and to charge those who opt out a reasonable amount, based on how much the company makes selling the information. The California law doesn't take effect until 2020 and applies only to California consumers, but it could have fallout effects on other states. And it's strong enough to have rattled Big Tech, which is seeking a federal data-privacy law that would be more lenient toward the industry. 'A national privacy framework should be consistent throughout all states, pre-empting state consumer-privacy and data security laws,' the Internet Association said in a recent statement . The group represents about 40 big internet and tech companies, spanning Airbnb and Amazon to Zillow. 'A strong national baseline creates clear rules for companies.' The Trump White House said this summer that the administration is working on it, meeting with companies and other interested parties. Thune's pronouncement and one from a White House official stress that a balance should be struck in any new legislation — between government supervision and technological advancement. The goal is a policy 'that is the appropriate balance between privacy and prosperity,' White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. 'We look forward to working with Congress on a legislative solution.
  • What's happened to bump stocks in the year since Las Vegas?
    What's happened to bump stocks in the year since Las Vegas?
    The gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting was armed with 23 AR-style weapons, 14 of them fitted with 'bump stocks' that allowed them to mimic fully automatic fire. The devices were little-known before they were used in the Oct. 1 rampage, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. And in the immediate aftermath, there were calls from a wide spectrum of lawmakers and advocates on firearms issues to have them banned. Here's what has happened with the devices since the attack that left 58 dead: LEGISLATIVE ACTION In the shooting's immediate aftermath, there appeared to be a growing desire to ban the sale and possession of bump stocks, which federal authorities previously deemed legal and not subject to the same tighter restrictions reserved for fully automatic firearms. Most notably, President Donald Trump vowed to ban the devices, which attach to the stock end of an AR-style firearm, greatly increasing the rate of fire so it mimics a fully automatic long gun. Trump in March tweeted: 'Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period.' The government determined in 2010 that bump stocks couldn't be regulated unless Congress changed the law. But as with many restrictions on firearms in recent years, more action has taken place at the state level than by the federal government. Ten states and three cities have enacted bans on the devices. California made bump stock-style devices illegal there decades ago. ___ WHAT HAS HAPPENED AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL? Trump expressed support for banning the devices and directed the Justice Department to rewrite the federal regulations. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this spring sought public comment on a proposal to reclassify bump stocks, but no action has been taken. The proposed rules drew more than 35,000 comments. THE COMPANY Slide Fire Solutions, America's largest bump stock manufacturer, closed its website in June and stopped taking orders. However, its remaining stock of the devices is now being sold by another company, RW Arms, based in Fort Worth, Texas. The devices were originally intended to help people with disabilities and were little-known until the Las Vegas shooting. Gun owners and enthusiasts frequently call bump stocks a novelty item. Gun dealers said very few of the devices were sold before the Las Vegas shooting, but demand soared afterward amid concern they might be banned. ___ Find complete AP coverage of the Las Vegas mass shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting Part of a series of stories by The Associated Press marking the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting.
  • Cosby camp: Once-beloved actor a victim of racism, sexism
    Cosby camp: Once-beloved actor a victim of racism, sexism
    A publicist for once-beloved actor Bill Cosby complained that his conviction and three- to 10-year prison term for sexual assault Tuesday stem from a racist and sexist justice system, as the defense vowed to appeal the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby, 81, was spending his first night alone in a Pennsylvania prison after being accustomed to a life filled with handlers and household help. Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said that Cosby was 'one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States for over the past 50 years,' while decrying the trial as the 'most sexist and racist' in the country's history. The judge, prosecutor and jury saw it differently. 'No one is above the law. And no one should be treated disproportionately because of who they are, where they live, or even their wealth, celebrity or philanthropy,' Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill said in sentencing Cosby to an above-average sentence for a 2004 sex assault. Cosby's defense team has raised the racial issue before, in 2016, before quickly scrapping it. 'We prosecute where the evidence takes us and that was done in this (Cosby) case. When (U.S.) Judge (Eduardo) Robreno released the deposition and said that this is perhaps criminal, we're obligated to look at that and we did and we worked through the case and we got to where we are today.' Cosby broke racial barriers in the entertainment world in the 1960s but later became the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be convicted. He was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate in 2004 after being barraged with similar accusations from more than 60 women over the past five decades. 'It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come,' O'Neill said. He quoted from victim Andrea Constand's statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her 'beautiful, young spirit and crushed it.' Cosby declined the opportunity to speak before the sentence came down, and afterward sat laughing and chatting with his defense team. His wife of 54 years, Camille, was not in court. Constand smiled broadly on hearing the punishment and was hugged by others in the courtroom. In a blistering statement, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the comedian was subjected to the 'most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.' Wyatt said all three of the psychologists who testified against Cosby were 'white women who make money off of accusing black men of being sexual predators.' Cosby's lawyers asked that he be allowed to remain free on bail while he appeals his conviction, but the judge appeared incredulous over the request and ordered him locked up immediately, saying that 'he could quite possibly be a danger to the community.' Cosby — who is legally blind and uses a cane — removed his watch, tie and jacket and walked out in a white dress shirt and red suspenders, his hands cuffed in front of him. He appeared downcast, his eyes failing to meet the camera, in a mug shot released by authorities. Cosby must serve the minimum of three years before becoming eligible for parole. 'For decades, the defendant has been able to hide his true self and hide his crimes using his fame and fortune. He's hidden behind a character he created, Dr. Cliff Huxtable,' Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said at a news conference, referring to Cosby's best-known role. But 'now, finally, Bill Cosby has been unmasked, and we have seen the real man as he is headed off to prison.' Constand stood at Steele's side but shook her head to say she had no comment. Former model Janice Dickinson, who accused Cosby of violating her, looked at him in the courtroom and said: 'Who gets the last laugh, pal?' Another accuser in the courtroom, Lili Bernard, said: 'There is solace, absolutely. It is his fame and his fortune and his phony philanthropy that has allowed him to get away with impunity. Maybe this will send a message to other powerful perpetrators that they will be caught and punished.' Cosby's punishment, which also included a $25,000 fine, came at the end of a two-day hearing at which the judge declared him a 'sexually violent predator' — a modern-day scarlet letter that subjects him to monthly counseling for the rest of his life and requires that neighbors and schools be notified of his whereabouts. A psychologist for the state testified that Cosby appears to have a mental disorder characterized by an uncontrollable urge to have sex with women without their consent. Once known as America's Dad for his role on the top-rated 'Cosby Show' in the 1980s, the actor was convicted of violating Constand, Temple University women's basketball administrator, at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Constand testified that Cosby gave her what she thought were herbal pills to ease stress, then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized on a couch. Cosby claimed the encounter was consensual, and his lawyers branded her a 'con artist' who framed the comedian to get a big payday — a $3.4 million settlement she received over a decade ago. Five other accusers took the stand at the trial as part of an effort by prosecutors to portray him as a predator. Cosby faced anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison. His lawyers asked for house arrest, saying he is too old and vulnerable to go to prison. Prosecutors asked for five to 10 years behind bars, warning that he could still pose a threat to women. The sentencing came as another extraordinary #MeToo drama unfolded on Capitol Hill, where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh stands accused of sexual misconduct more than three decades ago. Women's advocates hailed Cosby's sentence as a landmark #MeToo moment. Sonia Ossorio, president of the National Organization for Women of New York, credited Cosby's accusers with helping pave the way for the movement. 'Bill Cosby seeing the inside of a prison cell sends a strong message that predators — no matter who they are, from Hollywood to Wall Street to the Supreme Court — can no longer be protected at the expense of victims,' she said. Steele said Cosby could be sent to Laurel Highlands , a state prison for lower-risk inmates on the other side of the state, about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. It serves inmates with special needs and has separate housing units for geriatric prisoners and programs for sex offenders. In a statement submitted to the court and released Tuesday, Constand, 45, said that she has had to cope with years of anxiety and self-doubt. She said she now lives alone with her two dogs and has trouble trusting people. 'When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities,' she wrote in her five-page statement. 'Now, almost 15 years later, I'm a middle-aged woman who's been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward.' She also wrote of Cosby: 'We may never know the full extent of his double life as a sexual predator, but his decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over.' The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, which Constand and other accusers have done. Constand went to police a year after waking up in a fog at Cosby's estate, her clothes askew, only to have the district attorney pass on the case. Another DA reopened the file a decade later and charged the TV star after stand-up comic Hannibal Buress' riff about Cosby being a rapist prompted other women to come forward and after a federal judge, acting on a request from The Associated Press, unsealed some of Cosby's startling, decade-old testimony in Constand's related civil suit. In his testimony, Cosby described sexual encounters with a string of actresses, models and other young women and talked about obtaining quaaludes to give to those he wanted to sleep with. Cosby's first trial in 2017 ended with a hung jury. He was convicted at a retrial that opened months after the #MeToo movement had taken down such figures as Hollywood studio boss Harvey Weinstein, NBC's Matt Lauer, actor Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken. 'We are the floodgates,' said Victoria Valentino, who has accused Cosby of drugging and raping her. 'We gave the women who opened their mouths about Harvey Weinstein courage.' Cosby, whose estimated fortune once topped $400 million, broke barriers in the 1960s as the first black actor to star in a network show, 'I Spy.' He went on to superstardom as wise and understanding Dr. Cliff Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show,' a sitcom that showed America a new kind of black TV family: a warm and loving household led by two professionals, one a lawyer, the other a doctor. He also found success with his Saturday morning cartoon 'Fat Albert,' appeared in commercials for Jello-O pudding and became a public moralist, lecturing the black community about young people stealing things and wearing baggy pants. He won a Presidential Medal of Freedom and countless Emmys, Golden Globes and Grammy awards. As the allegations mounted, his career all but collapsed, 'Cosby Show' reruns were taken off the air, and one college after another stripped him of his honorary degrees. ___ Associated Press reporter Claudia Lauer contributed to this story. ___ For more coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/BillCosby
  • Blocked US grizzly hunts fuel call for changes to law
    Blocked US grizzly hunts fuel call for changes to law
    A court ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunts in the U.S. West carries far wider political implications amid a push by Congress for sweeping changes to how imperiled species are managed. The ruling restored protections for more than 700 grizzlies in and around Yellowstone National Park. It will likely force federal wildlife officials to reconsider their piecemeal approach to restoring bruins across the Northern Rockies. As wildlife advocates celebrated the ruling, it was quickly seized upon by Republicans as the latest example of supposed flaws in the Endangered Species Act, a 1973 law meant to shield plants and animals from potential extinction. A House committee on Wednesday is scheduled to consider a slate of changes to the law that critics said would dramatically weaken it. Among them is a proposal from Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to strip Yellowstone grizzly bears of protections and prevent any further court review. The Republican lawmaker said she wanted to stop the 'abuse of the court system' by advocacy groups that frequently file legal challenges in response to government actions to remove protections on recovered species. A second Republican proposal, from Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, would end protections for gray wolves across the contiguous U.S. That's another animal for which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service previously sought to end protections only to be denied by the courts. Federal protections for wolves and bears are a sore spot in many rural communities where the animals are found, in part because it limits the ability to control the animals' numbers through hunting. The grizzly hunts that had been planned in Wyoming and Idaho this fall would have allowed up to 23 of the animals to be killed. Supporters said that could have helped address rising numbers of grizzly-human conflicts. Bears frequently attack livestock and occasionally people, including a Wyoming hunting guide killed by a pair of grizzlies earlier this month outside Grand Teton National Park. Defenders of Wildlife attorney Jason Rylander acknowledged grizzly bears and wolves have become a flashpoint for dispute, but said politics should not decide any species' fate. 'In both the cases of grizzly bears and wolves, work on recovering them in the Lower 48 is not complete,' Rylander said. 'We have to decide if we're willing as a nation to recover them beyond the pockets where they have been resurgent.' Pressure for change to the Endangered Species Act has increased since President Donald Trump took office, putting both the legislative and executive branches under Republican control. Under Trump, the U.S. Interior and Commerce departments have proposed administrative changes to the law that would end automatic protections for threatened species and set limits on designating habitat as crucial to recovery. Attorneys general from 10 states Tuesday demanded that the administration abandon the proposals in a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Jonathan Wood with the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, which has been supportive of efforts to change the law, said Monday's court ruling on grizzlies 'certainly adds to the political appeal for updating and modernizing the act.' 'The Obama administration had no more luck getting the gray wolf or grizzly delisted (from federal protections) than the Bush administration did. This is a consistent problem,' Wood said. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, said the Republican proposals comprise a 'wish list' for industries that see the law as a barrier to development. ___ Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MatthewBrownAP .
