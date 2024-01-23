Georgia football legend Brock Bowers projected sky-high in Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

ATHENS — Georgia fans believe if Brock Bowers had stayed healthy they would have won a third-straight title.

Ohio State fans believe if Marvin Harrison Jr. had not gotten injured in the 2022 CFP Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes would have beaten UGA and the Bulldogs would not have won a second title.

Those debates will rage on, but one thing everyone can agree on is that Bowers and Harrison Jr. are difference-makers at any level of football, an Mel Kiper Jr.’s first 2024 mock draft paysite article reflects that.

Harrison Jr. (No. 4) and Bowers (No. 5) are the top-ranked non-quarterbacks in the draft according to Kiper Jr.

Bowers would be the second-highest tight end taken in an NFL Draft if he goes No. 5, second only to Atlanta Falcons’ pick Kyle Pitts (No. 4) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams Jr. — once recruited by Georgia — is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, with LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and North Carolina’s Drake Maye No. 3.

The Bulldogs are expected to produce two other first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Kamari Lassiter projected to go No. 20 overall to Pittsburgh.

Georgia has produced three first-round defensive backs during Kirby Smart’s first eight years as head coach, with Eric Stokes (29th overall, 2021) the highest-picked to date.

Read more at DawgNation.com