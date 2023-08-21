College

Georgia football leads the way with 4 Preseason First Team AP All-Americans

By Connor RIiey, DawgNation

LSU vs. Georgia (2022 SEC Championship Game) Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) after Georgias win in the 2022 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia will begin the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The talent on the team is a good reason, as the Bulldogs have four plays on the Preaseason AP First Team All-American Team.

Junior tight end Brock Bowers, senior center Sedrick Van Pran, junior inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and sophomore safety Malaki Starks landed on the First Team. All four started on Georgia’s championship team last season, while Bowers and Van Pran also did on the 2021 championship team.

Georgia also saw safety junior safety Javon Bullard land on the Second Team. He will enter this season as a starter at safety after playing at the star position last season for the Bulldogs.

In total, the SEC had seven players land on the First Team. The other representatives from the league were Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Georgia will face Judkins and the Rebels on Nov. 11 in what will be Georgia’s final home SEC home game.

