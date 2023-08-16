College

Georgia football leads the way in placing 6 players on ESPN Top 100 college football players

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Sedrick Van Pran Vanderbilt vs. Georgia (10/15/22) Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during a game against Vanderbilt on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia football will open the season as the No. 1 team in both the AP and Coaches Poll. A big reason why is the team talent level, even after losing 10 players to the NFL draft this past year.

ESPN recently tried to capture just how many talented individuals are on this Georgia football team, as six Bulldogs landed among its top 100 players in college football. That was the most of any school in the country.

Georgia’s highest-ranked player was tight end Brock Bowers, who came in at No. 2 overall. The only player ranked higher was USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Bowers has led Georgia in every receiving category for the past two seasons while scoring 24 touchdowns in the process. Being the best offensive weapon on the last two national championship teams go a long way in becoming one of the top players in the sport.

