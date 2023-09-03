College

Georgia football instant observations from an imperfect win over UT-Martin

ATHENS — Football was back in Athens on Saturday. There was excitement and cheers and boos from a Georgia crowd that wanted a better performance.

And they weren’t totally out of line given how slow Georgia started against an overmatched UT-Martin. The Bulldogs never got the ground game going and Georgia didn’t really find explosive passing plays until the second half.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the 48-7 performance thanks to a dominant defensive showing. But the Bulldogs did not look like the well-oiled machine that averaged 52 points per game in its three postseason games last year. When Beck exited the game

Georgia had a new starting quarterback in Carson Beck and an old face in Mike Bobo calling plays as the team’s offensive coordinator. After scoring only 17 points in the first half, Bobo’s head was buried in the team’s place sheet as he made his way back to the press box as if he were trying to find answers.

