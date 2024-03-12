College

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart reveals which players will miss spring practice

By Connor RIley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia’s spring practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor RIley, DawgNation

ATHENS — As is always the case, Georgia will be without several players during spring practice following some routine offseason procedures.

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smart listed that the following players would not be available this spring: running back Branson Robinson, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, tight end Pearce Spurlin and inside linebacker Smael Mondon.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, wide receiver Rara Thomas, safety Malaki Starks, inside linebacker Kris Jones and defensive back DeMello Jones will limited this spring.

Read the full injury list at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!