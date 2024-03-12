Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart reveals which players will miss spring practice

ATHENS — As is always the case, Georgia will be without several players during spring practice following some routine offseason procedures.

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smart listed that the following players would not be available this spring: running back Branson Robinson, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, tight end Pearce Spurlin and inside linebacker Smael Mondon.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, wide receiver Rara Thomas, safety Malaki Starks, inside linebacker Kris Jones and defensive back DeMello Jones will limited this spring.

Read the full injury list at DawgNation.com