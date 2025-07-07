Georgia football identity: Athlon notes 6 preseason All-Americans, but only one first-team

ATHENS —The 2025 Georgia football team doesn’t exactly have an identity crisis — not yet, at least — but it’s a group lacking in household names.

The preseason All-American and All-SEC teams will soon designate pre-assigned values to key players, but the Bulldogs aren’t likely to have as many featured as usual.

Of course, preseason accolades mean far more to NIL potential than anything that actually happens on the field, as they are mostly based on hype and potential.

That said, there is value for the Georgia football players who earn preseason recognition this season, as all were part of the 2024 SEC Championship team.

