Georgia football hopes history repeats itself with offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Georgia replaces both of its starting offensive tackles in 2023. Broderick Jones was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Warren McClendon started 37 straight games for the Bulldogs over his college career. He was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams.

For most teams, this would cause serious concern. Most teams though do not have Amarius Mims waiting in the wings.

Mims got some starting experience to end last season, stepping in for an injured McClendon in wins over Ohio State and TCU. Some players might be overwhelmed by the moment or opposing talent. But again, Mims is not your typical replacement.

At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, he’s among the most physically impressive players on Georgia’s team. Which is saying something given Georgia has one of the most physically imposing teams in the country.

Read more at DawgNation.com