Georgia football history could repeat with top two D-Tackles returning

ATHENS — Georgia fans can only hope history repeats itself where the return of defensive tackles Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson are concerned.

Some three years ago, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt decided to return for their senior seasons, keying the Bulldogs’ break-through championship season.

Reflecting on the “BIG” decision of 2021, team leader hints at return

The players built themselves into first-round NFL draft picks leading into that 2021 season, anchoring a UGA defense that allowed fewer average points per game in the regular season (6.9) than any team since 1986 Oklahoma.

Stackhouse is hoping he can do the same, recently sharing in a Players Lounge interview the reason he decided to return rather than be a late-round NFL pick in the upcoming draft.

“Number one, I would say would be, my draft stock, and then all the in-house details about where you will fall in the draft, or if you go here, this is what they are looking for, that’s number one,” Stackhouse said.

“Number two would be because we lost to Bama in the SEC Championship. For those who don’t know, Georgia has never beat Bama in the SEC Championship, and I gotta break that,” he said.

“Three, just to better my play. I feel like I missed a lot of money on the field. I don’t think I had my best season, but I don’t think I had a bad season. A lot of people know my junior year (2022) was my best year playing, I made second-team (All-) SEC.”

Stackhouse wasn’t playing next to Jalen Carter in 2023, however, and the Georgia defensive front dropped off, likely the single-biggest reason the Bulldogs fell short in their quest to three-peat.

Kirby Smart challenged his defensive line last spring, saying he wasn’t sure UGA had the “train wreckers or havoc makers” it had in the past.

Brinson challenged that notion, saying by the end of the season the defensive line “could all be big names.”

