Georgia football has one of it’s ‘most physical, chippiest practices’ as it prepares for Alabama

ATHENS — Georgia having a “Bloody Tuesday” practice is nothing new. It’s a good sign Georgia had one on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Tuesday’s practice though was a bit more than bloody.

“This was probably one of the most physical, chippiest practices that we’ve had all year, but it just shows how hungry we are and how much we want it,” running back Kendall Milton said.

Georgia knows it will have to be at its best if it’s going to do something it hasn’t yet done under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium under Smart. Georgia last beat Alabama in Atlanta back in 1942. Nick Saban meanwhile is 15-1 in Atlanta as Alabama’s head coach, with the lone loss coming in the 2008 SEC Championship Game.

“I feel like it would be super big just for the fact that – Coach Smart pointed it out that we’ve never been able to beat Alabama in Atlanta,” Milton said. “That doesn’t just go for the players. That goes for the coaches as well, so I feel like we have a huge opportunity here, and just judging off of today’s practice I feel like we’ve taken that opportunity to heart.”

The Bulldogs have long wanted to make practice more difficult than the game. The team seems to be taking that to heart this week, with Tuesday’s practice as evidence.

There’s no real way to simulate what the environment will be like inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Of the nine College Football Playoffs that have taken place, these two teams have won a combined five. The winner of Saturday’s game will likely be favored to win a sixth.

“We know we can’t beat that team without having good practices,” safety Javon Bullard said. “We’re trying to stack days on top of days on top of days on top of days. The game isn’t going to be won on Saturday. The game is won throughout the week. Whichever team prepares the best, whichever team has the best practice, whichever team attacks the days, you know what I’m saying, the moments, the days the best is going to win this game. That’s what all we’re trying to do.”

