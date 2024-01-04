Georgia football early favorite for 2024 CFP Championship

ATHENS — The Georgia football brand remains stronger than ever, even after the previously-No. 1-ranked Bulldogs were snubbed by the CFP Committee.

Georgia, with only two losses over the past three seasons, has opened up as the favorite to win the national championship next season, per the syndicated “BetOnline” oddsmaker.

The website notes the odds will remain “volatile” with the NCAA portal in play and more transactions sure to take place by the end of the first and second transfer windows before summer.

Georgia received a boost when experienced quarterback Carson Beck negotiated a deal to return for his redshirt senior season in Athens.

The Bulldogs have gone to work building a supporting cast around Beck, as UGA is losing its two leading rushers and three of its top four receivers to the NFL Draft.

Georgia’s biggest offseason acquisition was Florida tailback Trevor Etienne, and the receiving corps looks to get a boost from proven 6-5 Miami transfer receiver Colbie Young.

London Humphreys, a rising sophomore receiver from Vanderbilt, did not have more than 51 yards receiving against any SEC opponent last season but is expected to compete for time immediately.

Georgia’s offensive line figures to be as talented as ever, especially with offensive guard Tate Ratledge returning.

Read more at DawgNation.com