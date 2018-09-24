Georgia football a double-digit favorite over Tennessee

﻿Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is under fire as accusations of sexual misconduct cloud what was expected to be a simple nomination process. >> Read more trending news The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, in which a woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers will testify about the alleged incident. >> Related: Brett Kavanaugh nomination: When is the hearing? What happens next? Another woman came forward Sunday to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct during a drunken party in a dorm room when they were both freshmen at Yale University. Here are the latest updates: Update 3:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for “aiding and abetting” in what he called a “shameful, shameful smear campaign” against Kavanaugh. 'Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man's personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations,' McConnell said Monday from the Senate floor. Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: In a letter addressed Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh called the allegations against him "smears, pure and simple." "They debase our public discourse,' Kavanaugh wrote. 'They are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination -- if allowed to succeed -- will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.' At least two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in incidents that happened three decades ago. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at California's Palo Alto University, told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s. The New Yorker reported Sunday that Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanaugh made unwanted advances during a drunken party at a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, when they were both attending Yale University. 'I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,' Kavanaugh wrote Monday. 'The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.' Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to appear Thursday for an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Update 9:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 24: President Donald Trump reiterated his support of Kavanaugh on Monday, telling reporters that the judge is "an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way." "I think it could be, there's a chance that this could be, one of the single-most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate to happen for anything, but I am with Judge Kavanaugh and I look forward to the vote," Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York. "People who come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mentioned it, all of the sudden it happens. In my opinion it's totally political." Update 2:24 a.m. EDT Sept. 24: The White House on Sunday again defended President Donald Trump's decision to nominate Kavanaugh after new allegations surfaced. Earlier Sunday, The New Yorker reported that Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanaugh made unwanted advances during a drunken party at a dorm during the 1983-84 school year while they both attended Yale. "This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man," said White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec. Meanwhile, attorney Michael Avenatti, who recently made headlines as porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, "claimed to represent a woman with information about high school-era parties attended by Kavanaugh," The Associated Press reported. He told the AP that he would reveal more details, including the client's identity, in the next few days and later clarified that his client is not Ramirez. Update 8:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: An unredacted letter of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Brett Kavanaugh has been released. Update 8:05 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: Officials are looking into another sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanuagh made unwanted advances toward her during a drunken party at a dorm during the 1983-84 school year, while they both attended Yale, The New Yorker reported. "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so," Kavanuagh wrote in a statement, The New Yorker reported. "This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name -- and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building -- against these last-minute allegations." Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed that a public hearing will be held Thursday on a sexual assault claim made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to The Associated Press. Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said Sunday in a statement that their client will testify in an open hearing Thursday morning, CNN reported. The statement -- from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich -- came after a call with staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday, CNN reported. Original report: Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify next week in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford's lawyers said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had previously said the committee would hold a hearing Monday on allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh unless a last-ditch effort to negotiate with Ford and her attorneys was reached by 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Grassley had extended the deadline multiple times as both sides negotiated the details of Ford's possible appearance before the committee. In a new development reported by NBC Saturday morning, Garrett Ventry, a GOP communications aide and adviser who has helped coordinate the party's messaging amid Ford's claims against Kavanaugh has resigned. Ventry allegedly was fired from a previous job due to a sexual harassment allegation, NBC reported. Ventry denied any misconduct. "Dr. Ford's testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay," Grassley said in a statement earlier this week. California college professor Christine Blasey Ford said she was assaulted by a drunk Brett Kavanaugh at a party in the early 1980s when the two were still in high school. Another person, Mark Judge, was present at the time, but Judge has refused to testify about what happened in a bedroom when the three were present. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, saying the incident never happened. "It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this committee and the American people to delay this hearing any further," Grassley said, according to media reports. Ford's attorney, Lisa Banks, said the professor is willing to testify, but believes a "full, non-partisan investigation" is needed first. "The committee's stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good-faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceedings," Banks said. Late Friday, Grassley set a Saturday afternoon deadline for Ford to decide whether she'll testify next week.