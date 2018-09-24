Listen Live
Georgia football a double-digit favorite over Tennessee
By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Tennessee-betting l ine

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a massive, 32.5-point favorite over Tennessee in a rivalry game that features two teams limping in. That number is courtesy of Vegas Insider. 

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) were down five starters by the end of their 43-29 win at Missouri, including two offensive linemen and a receiver that aren’t expected to return this week.

The Vols (2-2, 0-1) are coming off a 47-21 loss to Florida, an implosion that saw Tennessee turn over the ball six times.  Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was knocked out of the game with a leg injury.

The Bulldogs won last season’s meeting in Knoxville, 41-0, en route to winning the SEC championship. The loss represented Tennessee’s most lopsided loss in Neyland Stadium history and the program’s worst since 1905.

The Vols triumphed the previous two seasons against Georgia, however, coming from 24-3 down to win 38-31 against a Mark Richt-coached team in 2015.

Current Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was the defensive coordinator for Georgia in 2014 and 2015. The Bulldogs won 35-32 in the teams’ 2014 meeting in Athens.

In 2016, the Vols beat then-first-year Georgia coach Kirby Smart 34-31 between the hedges. Alpharetta’s Josh Dobbs once again engineering a comeback for Tennessee, this time from 17-0 down, connecting with current receiver Jauan Jennings on a 43-yard Hail Mary.

The Vols have 15 or 16 players on their current roster from the Peach State, depending on the status of linebacker Quart’e Sapp, who has refuted his head coach’s claim that he refused to re-enter the game against Florida.

Georgia has two players on its roster from Tennessee, including true freshman left tackle Cade Mays, who could be in line for his second career start depending on the injury status of sophomore Andrew Thomas.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 23-22-2, but Georgia is 6-3 against the Vols since they fired College Football Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer during the 2008 season.

Fulmer, Tennessee’s current athletic director, owned an 11-6 mark against the Bulldogs.

Current trends

Georgia is 2-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs opened with a 45-0 win over FCS Austin Peay in a game they were favored to win by 48.

But Georgia beat the spread when it defeated South Carolina 41-17 as a 9-point road favorite and topped Middle Tennessee 49-7 as a 34-point favorite.

Georgia was a 13 1/2-point favorite when the opening line came out against Missouri last Sunday, but the line closed at 14 1/2 points before kickoff, thus, the 43-29 victory did not cover.

Tennessee is 0-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover in a 40-14 season-opening loss to West Virginia as a 10-point neutral site underdog.

In the 47-21 loss to Florida, the Vols were a 4-point home underdog in Neyland Stadium, where they had defeated the Gators 38-28 in the previous meeting in Knoxville.

The Vols were a 33 1/2-point favorite against UTEP this season, a game Tennessee won 24-0.

Other SEC games this week

• Alabama – 49 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

• South Carolina – 1 1/2 at Kentucky

• Auburn – 30 1/2 vs. Southern Miss

• Mississippi State -9 vs. Florida

• LSU -14 vs. Ole Miss

• Texas A&amp;M -21 vs. Arkansas

 

The post Georgia football a double-digit favorite over Tennessee appeared first on DawgNation.

  • The Latest: Georgia nuclear plant gets another up vote
    The Latest: Georgia nuclear plant gets another up vote
    The Latest on budget overruns in construction of a Georgia nuclear power facility (all times local): 3:45 p.m. The board of a Georgia utility has voted to continue the expansion of a nuclear power plant that's years behind schedule and billons of dollars over budget. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's board voted unanimously Monday to continue building two new reactors at the Vogtle nuclear power plant near Waynesboro. That leaves one co-owner, Oglethorpe Power, left to decide whether to move forward or abandon the project. A third owner, Georgia Power, already indicated it's ready to push forward. The critical votes came after a new $2.3 billion cost increase was recognized, bringing the total estimated cost to $27 billion. That triggered a clause in the ownership agreement where 90 percent of ownership needs to agree to forward. A down vote from Oglethorpe Power could sink the project. Oglethorpe Power is expected to vote on it later this week. ___ 11:15 a.m. The utilities involved in a Georgia nuclear project are deciding whether to continue after a $2 billion cost increase. The owners building two new reactors at the Vogtle nuclear power plant near Waynesboro are set to vote on whether to move forward or abandon the project. Oglethorpe Power and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia could vote as early as Monday. A down vote by either could mean the project estimated to cost $27 billion is abandoned. Another owner, Georgia Power, has indicated it is ready to continue after concluding that $2.3 billion in new cost overruns are expected, triggering the votes. The Department of Energy on Friday sent a letter to the owners saying it would seek repayment of billions in federal loans if the project is abandoned.
  • School bus with children on board runs over embankment in Mars, Pennsylvania
    School bus with children on board runs over embankment in Mars, Pennsylvania
    A school bus carrying children ran over an embankment in a construction zone in Mars, Pennsylvania, and landed on its side. >> Read more trending news  Police and emergency responders are on the scene, according to WPXI-TV. There’s no word yet on injuries. Mars is located between Pittsburgh and Butler in southern Butler County. Check back for more on this developing story.
  • SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh calls sexual misconduct allegations 'smears, pure and simple'
    SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh calls sexual misconduct allegations 'smears, pure and simple'
    ﻿Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is under fire as accusations of sexual misconduct cloud what was expected to be a simple nomination process.   >> Read more trending news  The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, in which a woman who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers will testify about the alleged incident.  >> Related: Brett Kavanaugh nomination: When is the hearing? What happens next? Another woman came forward Sunday to accuse the Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct during a drunken party in a dorm room when they were both freshmen at Yale University. Here are the latest updates: Update 3:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for “aiding and abetting” in what he called a “shameful, shameful smear campaign” against Kavanaugh. 'Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man’s personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations,' McConnell said Monday from the Senate floor. Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: In a letter addressed Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh called the allegations against him “smears, pure and simple.” “They debase our public discourse,' Kavanaugh wrote. 'They are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination -- if allowed to succeed -- will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.' At least two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in incidents that happened three decades ago. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at California’s Palo Alto University, told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh drunkenly groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s.  The New Yorker reported Sunday that Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanaugh made unwanted advances during a drunken party at a dormitory during the 1983-84 school year, when they were both attending Yale University. 'I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,' Kavanaugh wrote Monday. 'The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.' >> Read the full letter from Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to appear Thursday for an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Update 9:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 24: President Donald Trump reiterated his support of Kavanaugh on Monday, telling reporters that the judge is “an outstanding person, and I am with him all the way.” >> Related: Who is Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court? “I think it could be, there’s a chance that this could be, one of the single-most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate to happen for anything, but I am with Judge Kavanaugh and I look forward to the vote,” Trump told reporters at the United Nations in New York. “People who  come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mentioned it, all of the sudden it happens. In my opinion it’s totally political.” Update 2:24 a.m. EDT Sept. 24: The White House on Sunday again defended President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kavanaugh after new allegations surfaced. Earlier Sunday, The New Yorker reported reported that Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanaugh made unwanted advances during a drunken party at a dorm during the 1983-84 school year while they both attended Yale. “This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” said White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec. >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: White House denounces ‘smear campaign’ against Kavanaugh Meanwhile, attorney Michael Avenatti, who recently made headlines as porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, “claimed to represent a woman with information about high school-era parties attended by Kavanaugh,” The Associated Press reported. He told the AP that he would reveal more details, including the client’s identity, in the next few days and later clarified that his client is not Ramirez. ﻿Update 8:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: An unredacted letter of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh has been released. ﻿Update 8:05 p.m. EDT Sept. 23: Officials are looking into another sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, 53, said Kavanuagh made unwanted advances toward her during a drunken party at a dorm during the 1983-84 school year, while they both attended Yale, The New Yorker reported.  >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: White House denounces ‘smear campaign’ against Kavanaugh “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” Kavanuagh wrote in a statement, The New Yorker reported. “This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name -- and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building -- against these last-minute allegations.” Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Sept. 23:  The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed that a public hearing will be held Thursday on a sexual assault claim made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to The Associated Press. >> Related: Who is Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser? Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said Sunday in a statement that their client will testify in an open hearing Thursday morning, CNN reported. The statement -- from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich -- came after a call with staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday, CNN reported.  Original report: Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify next week in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford’s lawyers said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had previously said the committee would hold a hearing Monday on allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh unless a last-ditch effort to negotiate with Ford and her attorneys was reached by 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Grassley had extended the deadline multiple times as both sides negotiated the details of Ford’s possible appearance before the committee. In a new development reported by NBC Saturday morning, Garrett Ventry, a GOP communications aide and adviser who has helped coordinate the party’s messaging amid Ford’s claims against Kavanaugh has resigned. Ventry allegedly was fired from a previous job due to a sexual harassment allegation, NBC reported. Ventry denied any misconduct. >> Related: Trump casts doubt on Kavanaugh accuser: 'Very hard for me to imagine anything happened' “Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay,” Grassley said in a statement earlier this week. >> From Cox Media Group’s Jamie Dupree: Republicans press for Kavanaugh vote if accuser won't testify  California college professor Christine Blasey Ford said she was assaulted by a drunk Brett Kavanaugh at a party in the early 1980s when the two were still in high school. Another person, Mark Judge, was present at the time, but Judge has refused to testify about what happened in a bedroom when the three were present. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, saying the incident never happened. “It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this committee and the American people to delay this hearing any further,” Grassley said, according to media reports. >> Related: Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford wants FBI investigation before testifying in Senate Ford’s attorney, Lisa Banks, said the professor is willing to testify, but believes a “full, non-partisan investigation” is needed first. >> Related: Trump: FBI shouldn't investigate Kavanaugh allegation “The committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good-faith investigation; there are multiple witnesses whose names have appeared publicly and should be included in any proceedings,” Banks said. Late Friday, Grassley set a Saturday afternoon deadline for Ford to decide whether she’ll testify next week.
  • Rapper charged with trafficking $4M worth of cocaine
    Rapper charged with trafficking $4M worth of cocaine
    A rapper from Atlanta was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges after he was part of a multistate distribution ring, investigators said. Tommie Walker -- also known as 'Columbia BT' -- and Juan Carlos Garcia-Martinez were arraigned on Friday. They face federal charges of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. “These defendants were allegedly part of a multi-state drug distribution scheme that transported and distributed cocaine worth approximately $4 million,” said U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak. “Thanks to the work of law enforcement in Georgia, South Carolina and Colorado, this drug enterprise is now history.” BACKGROUND According to Pak, the investigation started in August 2017. Pak said Walker is accused of operating a warehouse in the Atlanta area where he received shipments of cocaine hidden in tractor-trailers from Colorado. The cocaine would then be distributed throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Garcia-Martinez is alleged to be a co-conspirator. TRENDING STORIES: Truck driver shot in chest inside Flying J; 'Armed, dangerous' gunmen on loose Strip club closed after food stamps used to buy lap dances, drugs Six Flags St. Louis offers $300 for spending 30 hours in coffin During the investigation, officers seized more than 135 kilograms of cocaine -- valued at more than $4 million. They also confiscated more than $220,000 in cash. According to Pak, Walker allegedly used his illegal drug proceeds to finance a “lavish lifestyle” that he displayed in rap videos. Some of the property seized from the drug proceeds included a 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn and a 2013 Bentley Mulsanne, Pak said. WHAT'S NEXT? Waler, 42, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Garcia-Martinez, 37, and Samuel Anchondo-Galaviz, 40, are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. “This investigation is an excellent example of the working relationships that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) have with their law enforcement partners,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the Atlanta DEA Field Division. “The defendants were transporting large quantities of drugs throughout our neighborhoods, and the dismantlement of this criminal organization will have a positive local impact and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drug trafficking in our communities.”
  • Man who collected over 14 million child porn images gets 100 years in federal prison
    Man who collected over 14 million child porn images gets 100 years in federal prison
    A man who authorities say amassed the largest stockpile of child pornography in Pennsylvania history has been sentenced to 100 years in federal prison.  Lawrence “Larry” Jamieson Jr., 59, of Malvern, was sentenced last week on charges related to the sexual abuse of a young girl, the manufacture of hundreds of sexually explicit videos and photos of the abuse and his collection of child porn that he downloaded from the internet.  The U.S. attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania said Jamieson’s collection, which he began 15 years ago, contained “some of the most demented images imaginable” of young children enduring sexual abuse.  “Jamieson is the worst of the worst type of criminal -- a child predator who derives satisfaction from abusing society’s must vulnerable members,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a statement. “The details in this case are horrific. This defendant amassed a collection of child pornography that exceeded 14.4 million images, reportedly the largest collection in Pennsylvania.  “And on top of that, he concocted and carried out a plan to sexually abuse a child within his care -- someone he knew was susceptible to his influence. For more than 18 months, Jamieson and his co-defendant repeatedly lied to his victim and engaged in an unconscionable course of sexual abuse and exploitation.” >> Read more trending news McSwain’s staff reported that Jamieson targeted a girl who he knew was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. She also has other learning disabilities and mental health issues.  “He targeted this underage girl by first recruiting another adult male to pose as a teenaged boy so that they could dupe the victim into believing he was her boyfriend and gain her trust,” McSwain said in a news release. “The ‘boyfriend’ then engaged her in sexual activity, photographed and videotaped her, and distributed the videos and images back to Jamieson. Her images were also distributed out to others over the internet.” The girl was 15 and 16 at the time of the abuse.  The Daily Local News in Exton reported that the sexual assault victim is now 19 and living with her mother. She has trouble eating and sleeping and cannot forget the images of her that were distributed over the internet.  “She is completely broken,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Rotella told the newspaper. “She just feels like she can’t move forward.” Jamieson, who pleaded guilty on the charges in September 2017, apologized to the court, the girl and her mother and to his own family during his sentencing hearing, the Daily Local News reported. He is part of a well-known and respected family in Philadelphia’s Main Line community. His late father, Larry Jamieson Sr., was a successful insurance agent and once served as a member of Downingtown Borough Council. Jamieson’s mother owns a well-known interior design business in Haverford, the newspaper reported. WPVI in Philadelphia reported that Jamieson and his accomplice, John Brown, of Norristown, were arrested in August 2016 after the Willistown Police Department received a complaint about the sexual abuse. Police officials said at the time that Jamieson and Brown convinced the victim that Brown, 23, was a 17-year-old cyber school student.  Brown changed his appearance to look younger, the news station said. Once he began abusing the girl, Jamieson also joined in.  “Even after decades of serving in law enforcement, the scope and nature of these crimes are staggering,” Willistown Township Police Chief John Narcise said in a statement obtained by the news station. “I have never seen as large a trove of child pornography in the history of Chester County, and the rest of the conduct is unspeakable. I do not know what kind of a depraved mind could possibly enjoy this sickening abuse of innocent children.' Rotella said prosecutors are pleased with Jamieson’s sentence.  “He will never be getting out (of prison) again,” she told the Daily Local News. “He is just a true predator and, if he had ever been released, it is a virtual certainty that he would have victimized someone else.” Brown, now 27, has also pleaded guilty to similar charges and is scheduled for sentencing later this year, the newspaper reported. 
  • Trump lawyers seek to toss Stormy Daniels' lawsuit
    Trump lawyers seek to toss Stormy Daniels' lawsuit
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump are going to court Monday to urge a judge to toss out porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawsuit over a hush-money agreement following their alleged affair. Trump's lawyers say the deal that paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet was invalid and they won't sue her for breaking it. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and carried on a friendship with him for about a year. She sued Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who negotiated the deal, so she could speak publicly about the sexual tryst without fear of reprisal. Cohen had threatened to sue her for $20 million. Daniels said the agreement should be invalidated because Cohen signed it, but Trump did not do so. Trump's attorney said the president doesn't dispute Daniels' assertion that the contract isn't valid and never considered himself as a party to the agreement. While Trump and Cohen want the court to toss out the litigation as moot because they concede the deal was invalid, Daniels' lawyer wants to keep the litigation alive. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who has frequently and aggressively criticized Trump in the news and has said he's considering challenging him in the 2020 presidential race, wants to take testimony from Trump about whether the deal was inked to silence Daniels while he was running for president. Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for arranging payments to both Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election. Essential Consultants, the company Cohen set up to make the payment to Daniels, wants Daniels to return her $130,000 payment. Avenatti wants the defendants to pay his legal fees. Trump is also seeking to toss out a defamation claim Daniels made against him for suggesting she made up a story about being threatened to keep quiet about her relationship by a stranger in 2011.
