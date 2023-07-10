College

Georgia football dominating on recruiting trail, ‘not slowing down anytime soon’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — The Georgia football recruiting machine just keeps gathering elite talent, the program gaining momentum as the 2023 season approaches.

Coach Kirby Smart left spring drills making the statement that “we’re built to sustain here,” and the sorts of players lined up to sign with the Bulldogs’ 2024 class indicates Georgia will do just that.

The Bulldogs lead the 247Sports composite team 2024 recruiting rankings at the time of this July 9, 2023 publication.

UGA’s 26 commitments are more than any other team has that’s ranked in the top 10 and in stark contrast to Alabama, which has only 10 verbal commitments at the time of this publication.

Smart’s recruiting success is not surprising when one considers the Bulldogs have become “NFL U.” with a record-34 picks over the past three drafts.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!