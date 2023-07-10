Georgia football dominating on recruiting trail, ‘not slowing down anytime soon’

ATHENS — The Georgia football recruiting machine just keeps gathering elite talent, the program gaining momentum as the 2023 season approaches.

Coach Kirby Smart left spring drills making the statement that “we’re built to sustain here,” and the sorts of players lined up to sign with the Bulldogs’ 2024 class indicates Georgia will do just that.

The Bulldogs lead the 247Sports composite team 2024 recruiting rankings at the time of this July 9, 2023 publication.

UGA’s 26 commitments are more than any other team has that’s ranked in the top 10 and in stark contrast to Alabama, which has only 10 verbal commitments at the time of this publication.

Smart’s recruiting success is not surprising when one considers the Bulldogs have become “NFL U.” with a record-34 picks over the past three drafts.

Read more at DawgNation.com