Georgia football a ‘distant’ No. 1 in initial 2024 SP+ rankings

The 2024 season is still a good way off, as we’re a little over a month removed from the conclusion of the 2023 season.

But when things do start up in August, expect the Georgia Bulldogs to be seen as the top team in the sport.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his initial SP+ rankings for the 2024 season on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, the Bulldogs come in at No. 1 in these rankings, which are tabulated using a combination of returning production, recruiting rankings and recent success.

Given Georgia has won two national championships and just signed the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, you can easily understand why Georgia sits atop these rankings.

“Georgia, when my SP+ projections come out tomorrow, Georgia is going to be a distant No. 1 in the country, about four points ahead of Ohio State in second place,” Connelly said in a Tuesday appearance on the Paul Finebaum show.

To Connelly’s point, Georgia is 4.4 points ahead of Ohio State, the No. 2 team. There is a 4.5-point differential between Ohio State and the No. 7 team, Penn State.

