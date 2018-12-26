DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football team from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The Cover 4 aim is simple: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support the informed opinion.

Georgia signed up the bulk of its 2019 class a week ago. Seems a lot longer than seven days already, right?

How did the Bulldogs do? What did they need to go?

The DawgNation staff put together this special recruiting recap Cover 4 with their own thoughts about the positions the Bulldogs needed to target with their 2019 class.

This holiday Cover 4 question: What position should the Bulldogs have focused on with 2019 recruiting?

These takes are designed to come out even faster than a Georgia football fan can bring up the name “Hook ’em” while thinking of that Sugar Bowl clash with Texas.

What position did the Bulldogs need to focus on with its 2019 recruiting?

Brandon Adams : Cornerback

The why from Adams: UGA has already addressed a number of needs with its 2019 commitments, but there’s still more work to be done at defensive back. Deandre Baker is on his way to the NFL after the season and replacing him won’t be easy.

Cornerback signees so far for 2019 : 1

Cornerbacks still targeted for 2019: 2

Chip Towers : Defensive line

-UGA football-Georgia football-UGA recruiting-DawgNation Cover 4″ width=”2741″ height=”1827″ /> The Towers Take feels that the Bulldogs need another Jordan Davis or three for their defensive front. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

The why from Towers Take : It was blatantly obvious all season that Georgia’s past recruiting defeats in D-line recruiting came to roost this year. Can’t keep losing blue-chip prospects the likes that the Bulldogs have the last three years and expect to contend for championships.

DE/DT signees so far for 2019 : 5

OLB signees so far for 2019: 2

Mike Griffith : Defensive line

The why from On The Beat: Georgia lacks big bodies on the defensive line and championships start up front.

DE/DT signees so far for 2019 : 5

OLB signees so far for 2019: 2

Jeff Sentell : Defensive line (and the OLBs)

Why : Alabama and Tua aren’t going to beat themselves in 2019. The best way to do that is to affect the quarterback. Jordan Davis is good, but the Bulldogs will lose approximately eight players off their defensive line in the next two years. The Bulldogs have signed 21 prospects in the class of 2019 so far and a third of them are going to play inside the box at UGA. That’s a clear priority.

DE/DT signees so far for 2019 : 5

OLB signees so far for 2019: 2

The Cover 4 press of late

Do you have your own opinion? DawgNation would love to hear your one-sentence why in the comments field below.

The post Georgia football Cover 4: What position did the Bulldogs need to focus on for 2019 recruiting? appeared first on DawgNation.