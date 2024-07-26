College

Georgia football breakouts: 4 players and a position we can’t wait to see next week

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

KJ Bolden (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — A recent Georgia football training video posted on social media has created a buzz with the opening practice just one week away.

The video, which shows the Bulldogs running down Sanford Drive and into the stadium to do stadium steps, was a reminder of how much works takes place before the bright lights and cameras show up on game days.

There’s an obvious anticipation for Georgia fans to want to see the reloaded offense at work, most notably quarterback Carson Beck.

Defensively, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks represented the team at the SEC Media Days in Dallas last week and are also among front-line stars photographers will be seeking out at practice.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!