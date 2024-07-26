Georgia football breakouts: 4 players and a position we can’t wait to see next week

ATHENS — A recent Georgia football training video posted on social media has created a buzz with the opening practice just one week away.

The video, which shows the Bulldogs running down Sanford Drive and into the stadium to do stadium steps, was a reminder of how much works takes place before the bright lights and cameras show up on game days.

There’s an obvious anticipation for Georgia fans to want to see the reloaded offense at work, most notably quarterback Carson Beck.

Defensively, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks represented the team at the SEC Media Days in Dallas last week and are also among front-line stars photographers will be seeking out at practice.

