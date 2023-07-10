College

Georgia football All-Americans: Closer look at 3 first-team picks, other potential stars

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Jamon Dumas-Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia football is getting its share of players noted in preseason honors, leading the nation with seven preseason All-Americans in the Phil Steele publication, including three on the first team.

Brock Bowers

If Bowers was a Georgia high school product, the statue would have already been built.

As it, the Bulldogs do-everything tight end — who is really more of an H-Back — has already secured his place as a first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer.

It will be up to new coordinator Mike Bobo to utilize Bowers in a manner to lead another undefeated regular season, as Georgia’s No. 19 has been the key offensive player each of the past two seasons.

Sedrick Van Pran

Each offensive play begins with Van Pran, sometimes before the ball is even snap as he takes note and often adjusts for defensive alignments.

