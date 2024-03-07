Georgia football 2024 ‘season-defining’ game will be Texas per ESPN

ATHENS — Usually when Georgia and Alabama meet, there are huge stakes on the line. Be it in a national championship game setting, as has been the case in 2017 and 2021, or the three times the teams have met in the SEC championship game since Kirby Smart became the head coach, when these two teams meet championships are decided.

So with the Bulldogs visiting Alabama on Sept. 28, that would seem like a season-defining contest. ESPN has already scheduled the game for a primetime kickoff, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

But those past games all had Nick Saban standing on the opposing sideline. And without the greatest college football coach of all time, the Georgia-Alabama contest doesn’t seem to have the same level of juice from a national standpoint.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach tabbed Georgia’s Oct. 19 game as the one that would define the 2024 season for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs will play Texas that day.

Read more at DawgNation.com



