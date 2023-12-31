Georgia-Florida State observations as Bulldogs show what a top 4 team really looks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Of the nine touchdowns Georgia scored on Saturday, Daijun Edwards’ first most aptly summed up what the Bulldogs did to Florida State.

His 15-yard touchdown run put the Bulldogs up 21-3 with 10:38 left in the second quarter. The game was well in hand by that point.

Edwards didn’t just finish the run by scoring a touchdown. He tried to cave in the chest of Florida State’s Kevin Knowles II with his shoulder.

Georgia finished strong and was looking to hand out pain. Florida State was more than willing to take it.

Georgia capped off its season with a 63-3 win over the previously unbeaten Seminoles. The win moved Georgia to 13-1 and made the 2020 Georgia signing class the winningest in program history. The 2020 class went 50-4 during their four years at Georgia.

Georgia wasn’t just the better team on Saturday. It was the better program. Florida State had plenty of opt-outs, but Georgia wasn’t playing at full strength either. Brock Bowers, one of the best players in the country, was in sweatpants on the afternoon. Georgia had fewer than 60 scholarship players available against the Seminoles due to injuries and players entering the transfer portal.

It simply went out and scored more points than it had scholarship players.

Florida State felt it was one of the four best teams in the country and was worthy of being in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia showed it was one of the four best teams in the country.

