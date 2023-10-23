Georgia-Florida game projected much closer than first thought by oddsmakers

ATHENS — Georgia football will be missing All-American tight end Brock Bowers in Florida next Saturday, and the bettors and oddsmakers have taken note.

The Bulldogs, once favored by more than three touchdowns in the offseason, were less than a two-touchdown favorite this afternoon when Circa released odds for the SEC’s annual Sunshine State Showdown in Jacksonville.

Georgia, which has won the past two meetings by scores of 34-7 (2021) and 42-20 (2022), was a 13-point favorite per Circa in the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at EverBank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bowers scored on an incredible 73-yard touchdown catch, reaching behind him to make a juggling catch, as Georgia raced out to a big lead it would need.

The All-American tight end had 5 catches for 153 yards in the win.

The Gators’ run of momentum has something to do with how perception of this rivalry game has shifted, as well.

Coach Billy Napier’s team has won five of its past six games with four of those victories by double digits.

