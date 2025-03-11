College

Georgia fills out all-SEC top four in newest national rankings

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
ATHENS -- Georgia baseball powered its way to another 5-0 week and finished four weeks of nonconference play with an 18-1 record.

That was enough for the Bulldogs to move up in two national polls, including D1Baseball’s, used in ESPN television broadcasts.

UGA moved up from No. 5 to No. 4, following LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas for an all-SEC top four.

Georgia also moved from ninth to seventh in Baseball America’s poll and maintained its No. 3 ranking in Perfect Game’s Top 25.

