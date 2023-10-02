College

Georgia favored over Kentucky by more than two touchdowns in SEC East showdown

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Georgia v Kentucky 2022 (Getty) LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 19: Chris Rodriguez Jr #24 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs at Kroger Field on November 19, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia has protected its home turf like few others under Kirby Smart, and the oddsmakers have taken notice.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs opened as a 15-point favorite over SEC East challenger Kentucky in a matchup of unbeaten teams at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Georgia brings a 22-game home win streak — and 22-game overall win streak — into the matchup against a Wildcats team that slashed Florida in Lexington last Saturday.

Kentucky put a 33-14 beatdown on the once-proud Gators, jumping out to a 23-7 halftime lead behind the running of Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis.

Davis had more than 200 yards by halftime, finishing with 280 yards and 3 touchdowns against Florida.

Georgia was going to be focused on its run game this week, anyway, after giving up more than 200 rushing yards to an opponent for the first time since 2018 in its 27-20 road win over Auburn.

