Georgia favored over Alabama, both teams in combative mode

ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Alabama in the upcoming of SEC powerhouses, per FanDuel.com.

Both teams are off this week after playing games last Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 44-41 overtime victory at Tennessee and are ranked No. 5 in the nation, while the Crimson Tide beat Wisconsin, 38-14, last Saturday in Tuscaloosa to move up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 1-6 all-time against Alabama — including last season’s 41-34 loss in Tuscaloosa in Coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season as the Tide’s head coach.

