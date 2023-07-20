Georgia expects more of the same with Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator: ‘Everyone really likes him

Kirby Smart ended his opening statement at SEC media days by highlighting the importance of staff continuity. It was clearly an emphasis of his, as the Georgia coach believes it will give the Bulldogs an edge heading into this year.

“Every full-time coach on this year’s staff -- listen to me carefully -- every full-time coach on this year’s staff was on last year’s staff,” Smart said. “Tell me the last time a national championship team can say that.”

Georgia did have to make one rather big coaching change this offseason. The team has a new offensive coordinator, as Todd Monken is now calling plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

In his place will be Mike Bobo. He was an analyst on last year’s team, helping out behind the scenes.

