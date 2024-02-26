College

Georgia expected to hire Josh Crawford as running backs coach

Sanford Stadium (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia has found a new running backs coach, as the Bulldogs are expected to hire Josh Crawford.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news. Georgia has not released any official word on the hiring.

Crawford spent this past season at Georgia Tech, working as the wide receivers coach. Crawford has never coached running backs at the collegiate level, as he has also been the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky for two seasons.

Crawford will replace Dell McGee, who was hired to be the head coach at Georgia State. McGee has been the running backs coach at Georgia for the past eight seasons.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!