Georgia expected to hire Josh Crawford as running backs coach

ATHENS — Georgia has found a new running backs coach, as the Bulldogs are expected to hire Josh Crawford.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news. Georgia has not released any official word on the hiring.

Crawford spent this past season at Georgia Tech, working as the wide receivers coach. Crawford has never coached running backs at the collegiate level, as he has also been the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky for two seasons.

Crawford will replace Dell McGee, who was hired to be the head coach at Georgia State. McGee has been the running backs coach at Georgia for the past eight seasons.

