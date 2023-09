Georgia knows its schedule is going to get more difficult. The Bulldogs have cruised to back-to-back wins to start the season. But those foes have been UT-Martin and Ball State, the latter of which the Bulldogs beat 45-3.

The Bulldogs still sit at No. 1 in AP Poll Top 25 rankings heading into Week 3. Behind Georgia is Michigan at No. 2, Florida State is at No. 3. Texas and USC round things out, with the former moving up following its 34-24 win over Alabama.

Read more at DawgNation.com.