For Georgia, enrolling early has become far more important than National Signing Day

ATHENS — There are 22 reasons why Wednesday will be as lowkey as a National Signing Day has ever been for Georgia.

All 28 members of the 2024 signing class have already signed with the program. Because the Bulldogs have already done their work, Georgia isn’t expected to make too much noise on Wednesday.

Georgia has already locked up the No. 1 ranked signing class for the cycle, and other than 5-star Terry Bussey, who the Bulldogs aren’t expected to land, there aren’t any Georgia targets announcing on Wednesday.

What’s far more important to note about the 2024 signing class is that they won’t be putting on hats while sitting at a table. They’ll be working out at Georgia, as most have already enrolled to get a start on their college careers.

Twenty-two of the 28 signees enrolled early. That includes top-ranked signee Ellis Robinson, the No. 2 overall prospect for the 2024 class, and quarterback signee Ryan Puglisi.

