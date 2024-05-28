College

Georgia earns No. 7 national seed, will host Athens Regional this weekend

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Georgia baseball continued to shatter its expectations on Sunday, earning a national No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament.

That means both the first-round regional and second-round super regional will be in Athens, so long as the Bulldogs (39-15, 17-13 SEC) advance. UGA will not have to leave home until the neutral site College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The three teams Georgia will host in the regional were also announced on Monday during the tournament’s selection show.

The regional will be a four-team, double-elimination tournament between the top seed Bulldogs, No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington, No. 3 seed Georgia Tech and No. 4 seed Army.

