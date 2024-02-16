Georgia DT Jordan ‘Big Baby’ Hall could be ready to measure up to 5-star expectation

ATHENS — Georgia sophomore Jordan “Big Baby” Hall looks to make one of the bigger jumps on the team this offseason.

The Bulldogs’ championship hopes could depend on it with the defensive line in need of more improvement than perhaps any other position group after last year’s drop off.

Rising seniors Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson figure to lead the way up front for a Georgia defensive line that fell to 18th in run defense after leading the nation three of the previous four seasons (2019, 2020, 2022) and finishing second in 2021.

Hall, a former 5-star recruit, is thought to have the talent to muscle up and provide the kind of fire support Jalen Carter once supplied behind seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt on Georgia’s legendary “No Name Defense” in 2021.

There were seven eventual first-round picks on that defense — five off the defensive front.

