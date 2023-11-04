Georgia downs Missouri to stay unbeaten and run its school-record winning streak to 26 games

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook doesn’t throw many interceptions, and most of them don’t go to defensive lineman, but number two Georgia was able to hold off the Tigers Saturday in Athens thanks to a huge fourth quarter interception by 6-3, 320-pound senior Nazir Stackhouse.

The interception led to freshman kicker Peyton Woodring’s third field goal of the day and Georgia stayed undefeated, extending its school record winning streak to 26 games with a 30-21 win over 12th ranked Missouri.

The Bulldogs have now won a school record 36 straight regular season games dating back to 2020. Georgia also set a school record with its 25th straight regular season SEC victory, breaking the old mark set from 1980 to 1983.

The Bulldogs are also in a stretch where they have won 42 of their last 43 games.

Georgia improves to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in the SEC. Missouri drops to 7-2 on the year and 3-2 in the conference.

Georgia’s junior quarterback Carson Beck threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat the Tigers for the 10th straight time in the series.

Cook completed 14 of 30 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown but threw interceptions on Missouri’s last two drives. Javon Bullard recorded the second pick to finish off the game with 1:36 remaining.

The game was nip and tuck the entire way.

Georgia’s first touchdown came early in the second quarter as former Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett caught a strike from Beck and sprinted six yards for the score against his former team. It was Lovett’s second TD of the season, as well as the fifth receiving touchdown of his career as the Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead.

The game was tied 10-10 at the half, but the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive of the second half going 65 yards on six plays. Senior Kendall Milton scored on a 15-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 17-13 lead. It was Milton’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season and the 14th of his career.

After forcing a Missouri punt on its next possession, the Bulldogs took over at their own 33-yard line and 10 plays later upped the lead to 24-13 as Beck found Oscar Delp on a five-yard touchdown pass. It was Delp’s third TD catch of the season.

The Tigers pulled to within 24-21 on their next possession as they drove 75 yards on nine plays finishing the drive on a 12-yard touchdown run by Cody Schrader. Missouri also completed the 2-point conversion as Cook found Burden in the back right corner of the end zone.

Georgia gets back in action next Saturday playing host to number 10 Ole Miss. The Rebels are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC after slipping by Texas A&M 38-35 earlier in the day in Oxford.

