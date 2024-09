ATHENS — Georgia won’t be getting added relief when it comes to the defensive line ahead of this week’s game against Kentucky.

Thursday’s update of the SEC availability report has Georgia downgrading Jordan Hall to out and Warren Brinson from questionable to doubtful.

Running back Roderick Robinson is out, while Mykel Williams is still listed as doubtful.

Xzavier McLeod is listed as questionable for the game.

