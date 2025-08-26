Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall ready to provide healthy lift to Bulldogs’ run defense

ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall is ready to be back in the middle of the action after watching most of the Bulldogs’ games last season from the sideline while injured.

Hall, a former Top 100 prospect, has overcome surgeries in each leg to repair tibia stress fractures and is ready to showcase his talents and help lead the team after playing just 49 snaps last season.

“I’ve been wanting to play good since I got here, you know what I’m saying?” Hall said on Monday at Georgia’s media press conference in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall as the Bulldogs continued preparation for their 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Marshall.

