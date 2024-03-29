Georgia defensive line: One year later, still searching for train wreckers, havoc makers?

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has yet to mention any “train wreckers” or “havoc makers” on the defensive line this spring.

Fact is, the Bulldogs might not have those dominant sort of defensive linemen — even after the head coach identified that as an issue last spring.

Georgia, as a result, fell from No. 1 in the nation in run defense to No. 18 last season and failed to push the pocket as effectively as it did during its championship seasons with first-round picks Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt an Jalen Carter wreaking havoc.

Smart, who has a knack for pushing players into the sort of development that leads to them becoming first round picks, is watching returning starters Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson closely.

