Georgia defensive backs not surprised about breakout performance from Julian Humphrey

ATHENS — Redshirt freshman defensive back Julian Humphrey played a career-best 46 snaps in the win over Missouri this past Saturday.

In addition to seeing his most playing time, Humphrey also had the best game of his Georgia career. Missouri went after him time and time again, and other than a dubious pass interference call, Humphrey held up well in coverage.

“Julio, he had a good game Saturday,” Georgia safety Malaki Starks said. “He stepped up when we needed him to step up. He showed his ability to cover. I’m very proud of him. We got in the locker and he got the chain this week, I think. As he deserved it. We were all very proud of him, he just has to keep chopping. Just like everybody else. He’s only going to continue to get better.”

Saturday wasn’t the first time Humphrey had seen the field in a meaningful way for Georgia this season, as the Bulldogs have rotated Humphrey in alongside Daylen Everette at the cornerback position. The Missouri game did mark a change though, as it was the first time Humphrey played more than Everette, as the latter was on the field for 46 snaps.

Kamari Lassiter showed against the Tigers why he’s going to be on the field for every defensive snap for the Bulldogs. Be it at the outside cornerback position or in the slot, he’s simply too good to come off the field.

The hope is that Humphrey can follow a similar track to Lassiter.

“He’s come a long way, so I was really excited to see him go out there and be able to make plays for us and help us out,” Lassiter said. “He takes pride in just going out there and trying to put his best foot forward every day, so just to see him go out there an be able to put some of the work that he had come to fruition on the field, it was really nice to see that.”

Humphrey was one of four cornerback prospects Georgia signed in the 2022 recruiting cycle, along with Everette, Marcus Washington and Jaheim Singletary. Washington and Singletary transferred this offseason, while the former has started every game for Georgia at cornerback this season.

