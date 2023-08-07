College

Georgia defense working to find ‘unique ways’ to get the most out of its outside linebackers

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia (10/15/22) Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during a game against Vanderbilt on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Perhaps the player who best sums up what Georgia is going to be working with at outside linebacker this season doesn’t usually play outside linebacker. That would be sophomore Jalon Walker.

Other than Chaz Chambliss, no defender on the Georgia roster has seen more meaningful playing time at the position than Walker. He picked up a sack in last season’s national championship game and grew into a larger role over the course of his freshman season.

But as a sophomore, Georgia sees him as an inside linebacker. Even Walker himself does as well per Smart. He’s currently competing alongside Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey as they try and provide depth behind Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

