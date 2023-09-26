Georgia defense knows what it has to do to start playing up to its standard: ‘We don’t talk

ATHENS — Brock Bowers and Jamon Dumas-Johnson both believe Kirby Smart actually broke the speakers in Georgia’s indoor facility last week.

“I’m pretty sure he blew out the speakers last week doing it,” Bowers said. “I think we had to get new speakers and they’re even louder. You can’t hear anything in the indoor when he has them cranked all the way up.”

Smart pushed back on the idea that he specifically broke them from being too loud but rather because the speakers were old.

The Georgia coach wants to turn up the noise often for his team and not just when the Bulldogs are set to play in a hostile environment like they will on Saturday against Auburn.

Smart does it not just to try and get the offense ready for 88,000 screaming Auburn fans. But also because he knows his defense is going to need to communicate when Georgia has 92,000 screaming fans at home games.

That communication has been something the Bulldogs have struggled with in the last two weeks. It’s part of the reason Georgia has given up touchdowns in back-to-back two-minute situations.

“We don’t talk, so how do you know who has who,” Dumas-Johnson said on Saturday. “How do you know who the other man has? How do you know where the help is at? Lack of communication, that’s a big part of it.”

