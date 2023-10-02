Georgia defense gets clutch stops, but Auburn run game rolled for 200 yards-plus

AUBURN, Ala. — The Georgia defense came up big with its back to the wall Saturday at Auburn.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs rallied and hung on for a 27-20 win over the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Malaki Starks intercepted a Payton Thorne fourth-down pass at the UGA 39 with 1:28 left to secure the win.

The biggest stops, however, might have occurred at the end of the first half.

Auburn was facing a third-and-1 at the UGA 12 with the game tied at 10-10 when Smael Mondon stopped Auburn lead back Jarquez Hunter in the hole.

Facing a fourth-and-1, Hugh Freeze elected to go for it, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson took Hunter’s legs out from under him and halt the 10-play, 51-yard drive.

Freeze indicated the timing was off on account of a high snap, but replays show that might be debatable.

“I thought it was a great call, and I think that’s what you should do in that scenario,” Freeze said. “It’s what the analytics said. In this game, we had to be very aggressive. You’ve got less than a yard, and it was a bad time to get a high snap, for sure.”

