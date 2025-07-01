College

Georgia defender viewed as ‘a good bet to be an immediate NFL starter’ in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

By Connor Riley
09/09/23 - Ball State vs. Georgia Georgia inside linebacker C.J. Allen (33) during Georgias game against Ball State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Georgia had three defensive standouts taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mykel Williams was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Jalon Walker went to the Atlanta Falcons and Malaki Starks landed with the Baltimore Ravens.

And ESPN’s Matt Miller has already identified one current member of the Georgia team to follow that same path. Miller had junior linebacker CJ Allen landing with the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 26 pick in a 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

“Sometimes when you’re watching film, a player jumps out as a perfect fit for an NFL scheme or coach,” Miller wrote. “That’s what Allen is with Jim Harbaugh, as the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder fits the mold of linebackers that Harbaugh had with the 49ers and what he recruited at Michigan. Allen crashes rushing lanes with power while showing the agility to excel in pass coverage. He’s protected by Georgia’s top-tier defensive line, but Allen’s read-and-react ability makes him a good bet to be an immediate NFL starter.”

